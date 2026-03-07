Smt. Yogita Singh Graces 2nd Indian ICT Women Leadership Summit & Awards 2026 as Guest of Honour

- Advertisement -

The 2nd Indian ICT Women Leadership Summit & Awards 2026 witnessed an inspiring and powerful presence as Smt. Yogita Singh, Chairperson – Central Zone, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Ward Councillor, Kalkaji, and Vice President, Mahila Morcha, attended the summit as the Guest of Honour.

A Strong Message on Women’s Leadership in ICT

Addressing the gathering, Smt. Yogita Singh extended her gratitude to the organizers and warmly welcomed all dignitaries and participants. She emphasized that platforms like the Indian ICT Women Leadership Summit are not merely celebrations but are crucial milestones in defining the direction of India’s digital future.

Highlighting India’s position as one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world, she noted that women today are playing decisive roles across sectors such as:

Artificial Intelligence

Cyber Security

Data Science

Cloud Computing

Startups and Entrepreneurship

She underlined that women’s leadership in ICT is not just about gender equality—it is about innovation, inclusivity, and economic growth.

Women Leadership: A Necessity, Not an Option

Drawing inspiration from iconic leaders like Indra Nooyi and Roshni Nadar Malhotra, she said that these women are not merely names but symbols of possibility. Every woman honoured at the summit, she added, is carrying forward this legacy of new thinking, new technology, and a new India.

She candidly acknowledged that while women’s participation in technology has grown significantly, true leadership equality still requires persistent effort.

“When women are given opportunities, they don’t just move forward themselves — they move the entire system forward.”

Recognizing Policy Support & Political Representation

Coming from a political background, Smt. Yogita Singh shared that there is no easy path for women. Women fall, rise, and move ahead every day — often working double or triple to achieve equality.

She highlighted the growing representation of women in governance and leadership, citing key examples such as:

Droupadi Murmu , President of India

, President of India Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

She also acknowledged initiatives focused on women empowerment, entrepreneurship, sanitation, and education, emphasizing how access to basic dignity and financial support has strengthened women’s participation across sectors — including IT and startups.

Equality, Not Idolization

In a powerful statement reflecting the spirit of Women’s Day, she said:

“We do not want to become goddesses. We do not want to become maids. We want equality.”

Her message resonated strongly with the audience — particularly women professionals navigating leadership roles in competitive sectors like ICT.

A Call for Social & Environmental Responsibility

Concluding her address, Smt. Yogita Singh expanded the conversation beyond leadership to social responsibility. She urged everyone to contribute towards environmental sustainability and mindful living — emphasizing small but meaningful actions like water conservation and reducing waste.

She reminded the audience that progress must not come at the cost of the environment and that true development balances innovation with responsibility.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Women’s Day

