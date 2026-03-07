Smt. Shikha Rai Graces 2nd Indian ICT Women Leadership Summit & Awards 2026 as Chief Guest

- Advertisement -

The 2nd Indian ICT Women Leadership Summit & Awards 2026 was elevated by the gracious presence of Smt. Shikha Rai, MLA from Greater Kailash Assembly Constituency and Advocate at the Supreme Court, New Delhi, who attended the event as the Chief Guest. Her participation brought inspiration, dignity, and powerful encouragement to an evening dedicated to celebrating women achievers in the ICT sector.

She was warmly welcomed and felicitated on stage, marking a proud and memorable moment for the gathering. One of the key highlights of the ceremony was the grand unveiling of the 2nd Edition of the Indian ICT Women Leadership Book 2026. Amid enthusiastic applause, Smt. Rai unveiled the publication, symbolizing recognition of the remarkable journeys and achievements of women leaders in technology.

Addressing the audience on the special occasion of Women’s Day, she delivered an impactful speech centered on women-led development and leadership. She emphasized that women are natural leaders, beginning from their roles within families and communities. According to her, leadership is not new to women—it has always been part of their identity, as they nurture values, guide generations, and shape society’s moral and cultural foundations.

She highlighted that today there is no field left untouched by women, whether in governance, entrepreneurship, technology, or policy-making. Stressing the importance of mindset transformation, she spoke about how India is witnessing a significant shift toward stronger representation of women in decision-making bodies. She reiterated that true national development cannot be achieved without empowering women and ensuring their equal participation.

Congratulating the award winners, she encouraged them to continue inspiring others and to prove that success is achievable with determination and confidence. Her words resonated deeply with the audience, leaving behind a renewed sense of purpose and positivity.

The evening stood as a celebration not just of achievements, but of the growing power of women’s leadership—an inspiring vision strongly reinforced by Smt. Shikha Rai’s presence and message.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Women’s Day

