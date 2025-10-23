SMARTSTATION Leads Industrial IT Innovation with AI-Powered Solutions, Mini PCs, and Cutting-Edge Computing Excellence

- Advertisement -

SMARTSTATION has over 28 years of experience as a leading thin client and embedded computing provider, delivering innovative, reliable, and efficient solutions worldwide. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Mitesh Dave, Managing Director, Apurva Computer Technologies Pvt. Ltd., shares insights on industrial PCs, AI-powered solutions, innovation, and the future of IT infrastructure.

Can you tell us about the product range offered by SMARTSTATION?

Our product line includes compact computers, mini PCs, and Intel-based platforms. While we cater to general computing needs, our primary focus is on industrial PCs designed for the demanding requirements of manufacturing and production environments. Our solutions are engineered for efficiency, durability, and minimal maintenance, whether it’s for industrial operations or consumer applications.

How long has SMARTSTATION been in the industry, and what markets are you targeting?

We have been serving the IT industry for 28 years. While our brands are well-established in India, our interest extends to international markets such as Singapore, Japan, and Australia. We are particularly focusing on providing advanced display and computing solutions that meet diverse operational needs globally.

What trends are you seeing in India’s industrial IT segment?

In the consumer segment, small form-factor PCs with Intel i5 12th generation processors, 64 GB RAM, 2 TB NVMe SSDs, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are gaining popularity. These systems are compact, high-performing, and require minimal maintenance. In industrial applications, the trend is towards fanless designs that can operate 24×7. Such systems are integrated with customized codes for manufacturing machines, enabling seamless data collection and operational efficiency.

How does SMARTSTATION approach innovation and R&D?

Innovation is at the core of SMARTSTATION. We focus on designing new products with advanced capabilities, including AI-powered Industrial PCs (AIPC). For instance, in surveillance applications, our systems can detect activity from cameras, process the data in real time, and generate automated reports. These solutions require extremely high processing power, and our products are designed to deliver exceptional TOPS performance for such demanding tasks.

What message would you like to share with your customers and partners?

At SMARTSTATION, our priority is to ensure that both our partners and customers are fully satisfied with our products and services. We are committed to delivering innovation, quality, and support at every stage. Our mission is to create solutions that not only meet current needs but also anticipate future requirements, empowering businesses with high-performance IT infrastructure.

Any final thoughts on the company’s future direction?

We continue to invest in R&D and cutting-edge technology, expanding our capabilities in AI and industrial computing. Our goal is to develop solutions that are reliable, scalable, and efficient, positioning SMARTSTATION as a trusted leader in industrial IT innovation.

