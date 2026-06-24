SMARTSTATION Accelerates AI Innovation with Edge Computing, High-Performance Hardware, and Global Growth Vision

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SMARTSTATION, the flagship brand of Apurva Computers Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has been delivering innovative Mini PCs, Thin Clients, Zero Clients, and advanced computing solutions since 1997. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Manish Dave, CEO, SMARTSTATION, shares insights on AI innovations, edge computing, advanced hardware, strategic partnerships, and global expansion.

How is SMARTSTATION responding to the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence?

AI is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace, and SMARTSTATION is focused on enabling this transformation through powerful, intelligent computing solutions. We have introduced a range of AI-driven systems and vision-based solutions designed to address real-world industrial and enterprise challenges. Our goal is to make advanced AI technology more accessible, scalable, and efficient for businesses.

What makes SMARTSTATION’s AI hardware solutions unique?

Our platforms are engineered to deliver exceptional AI performance by integrating both GPUs and NPUs, supporting workloads of up to 1000 TOPS. This combination allows customers to run demanding AI applications efficiently, whether for computer vision, analytics, automation, or edge intelligence. We focus on providing high performance without compromising reliability or flexibility.

How important is edge AI in your technology strategy?

Edge AI is a major focus area for us. Organizations increasingly need real-time intelligence closer to where data is generated. To support this, we have partnered with Axelera AI, a Netherlands-based innovator in AI acceleration technology. Their accelerators enhance our edge computing platforms, enabling faster processing, lower latency, and improved energy efficiency for AI deployments.

What kind of computing platforms does SMARTSTATION offer?

We offer a comprehensive portfolio built on ARM, Intel, and AMD architectures. Our solutions range from compact, high-performance workstations to industrial-grade systems, all designed to meet diverse customer requirements. Despite their small form factors, these systems deliver powerful computing capabilities for modern AI and enterprise applications.

What differentiates SMARTSTATION in the market?

Flexibility and customer-centric design are at the heart of our approach. We provide multi-configuration systems with options such as multiple Ethernet ports, display outputs, and serial interfaces to match specific deployment needs. As a trusted technology brand, SMARTSTATION is committed to delivering innovative, future-ready computing solutions that help organizations accelerate their digital and AI journeys.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / SMARTSTATION

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