SmartSoC Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with DB HiTek to Boost Semiconductor Foundry Services in India

SmartSoC Solutions Private Limited, a provider of end-to-end semiconductor engineering and technology services headquartered in India, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with DB HiTek, a premier Korean semiconductor foundry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in strengthening the Indian semiconductor ecosystem by bringing world-class specialty foundry capabilities to Indian semiconductor companies and design houses.

Founded in 2016 in India, SmartSoC Solutions has rapidly grown into a trusted partner for global semiconductor enterprises, offering comprehensive services across the design, development, verification, and validation of chips and embedded systems. With a focus on enabling innovation across the semiconductor value chain, SmartSoC has been instrumental in delivering turnkey solutions for clients in automotive, consumer electronics, telecom, and industrial domains.

DB HiTek, is one of the world’s leading specialty foundries. Since its establishment as Korea’s first system-level semiconductor foundry in 1997, DB HiTek has consistently invested in high value analog and mixed-signal process technologies, including advanced node processes such as 180nm and 130nm BCDMOS. The company is globally recognized for its expertise in specialty processes such as BCDMOS, CMOS image sensors (CIS), analog, power, and RF technologies. DB HiTek’s foundry services support a broad spectrum of applications across mobile devices, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial systems.

This partnership enables SmartSoC to promote DB HiTek as their Design Partner in India. As part of this role, SmartSoC will actively promote DB HiTek’s foundry services, facilitate technical engagements, and serve as the local interface for Indian customers seeking advanced analog and mixed-signal fabrication capabilities. The alliance aims to bridge the gap between Indian design innovation and high-end global manufacturing infrastructure.

India’s semiconductor design talent and increasing policy focus on electronics manufacturing make it a high-potential market for foundries. With the Indian government’s recent production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes and increased investments in semiconductor capabilities, there is a surging demand for access to world-class foundry services. This partnership is expected to significantly enhance India’s semiconductor value chain by enabling local companies to leverage DB HiTek’s mature, high-performance process technologies.

Mr. Bharath Desareddy, Founder & CEO of SmartSoC Solutions

Mr. Bharath Desareddy, Founder & CEO of SmartSoC Solutions, commented on the partnership, “We are proud to partner with DB HiTek, a global leader in specialty foundry technologies. This collaboration strengthens our vision of empowering India’s semiconductor industry by providing access to best-in-class fabrication capabilities. Our combined strengths will accelerate innovation, reduce time-to-market, and foster a robust chip design-to-silicon ecosystem in India.”

Mr. Sharon Akler, European Sales VP of DB HiTek

Mr. Sharon Akler, European Sales VP of DB HiTek added, “India is emerging as a significant player in the global semiconductor landscape. Our partnership with SmartSoC is a strategic step in making DB HiTek’s specialty foundry technologies more accessible to the Indian market. We are committed to supporting Indian companies with our proven analog, BCDMOS, CIS, SJ MOSFET and RF platforms, and look forward to a long and successful collaboration.”

This strategic alliance between two leaders in their respective domains brings together cutting edge foundry capabilities and a deep understanding of the Indian semiconductor landscape, promising a future of mutual growth and industry transformation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / SmartSoC

