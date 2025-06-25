Smart Value, Smooth Display – BenQ Launches GW91 Monitors

- Advertisement -

BenQ, a global pioneer in display innovation, today announced the launch of its new GW91 Series monitors in India, comprising the GW2491 (23.8”) and GW2791 (27”) models. Designed with an ideal blend of performance, practicality, and smart value, these monitors aim to make premium visual experiences accessible to a much broader audience.

Powered by IPS Panels with a 100Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB color accuracy, and BenQ’s trusted Eye-Care™ technologies, the GW91 Series offers smooth visuals, vibrant colors, and extended viewing comfort—all at a highly competitive price point. These features make GW91 an excellent choice for first-time monitor users, students, and value seekers, as well as for new customers eager to experience BenQ’s quality and innovation.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

“Our GW91 Series is more than a product launch — it’s a promise to bring reliable, premium-quality monitors within the reach of those who value quality,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India. “This launch reflects our continued focus on value optimization and practicality, without compromising on the features that matter most. We aim to provide consumers in developing markets with the same high standards of visual comfort and performance that BenQ users expect, at a price level that is inclusive for them.”

With the GW91 Series, BenQ strengthens its position as a trusted, user-centric brand, offering advanced technology with long-term value. Designed for learning, basic computing, and daily use, these monitors are ideal for students, office workers, and value seekers alike.

The GW2791 is now available on Amazon India, with both models soon launching across offline retail stores nationwide for broader reach and accessibility

Key Features of the BenQ GW91 Series:

Immersive Visuals

Full HD IPS display (1920×1080) in 23.8” (GW2491) and 27” (GW2791)

100Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, streaming, and multitasking

99% sRGB colour coverage for vibrant and accurate image reproduction

4 side bezel-less design for style & functionality

Anti-glare screen for distraction-free viewing in all lighting conditions

BenQ’s Industry-Leading Eye-Care Suite

Low Blue Light Plus: Filters harmful blue light without sacrificing colour quality

Flicker-Free Technology: Eliminates screen flicker at all brightness levels

TÜV Rheinland Certified for EyeSafe 2.0 standards

Specialized viewing modes: E-paper Mode for comfortable digital reading

User-Friendly Connectivity & Design

HDMI 1.4 ports and DisplayPort 1.2 for seamless device integration

Headphone jack

VESA mount compatibility (100x100mm) for flexible setup

Ergonomic tilt adjustment (-5° to 20°)

5-way navigation key for quick OSD control

Pricing & Availability

BenQ GW2791 – ₹9898

Availability:

GW2791 is available now on Amazon India

Both GW2491 & GW2791 will soon be available in offline retail stores across India

BenQ is positioning the GW91 Series as one of its most value-packed monitor ranges, delivering eye-care and performance at budget-friendly pricing — a perfect choice for professionals, students, and home users.

