SMART Technologies Unveils Holistic Education Solutions and Expansion Plans for India’s Growing EdTech Market

SMART Technologies, a global leader in interactive technology, engaged in an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, Mr. Nicholas Svensson, President & CEO, and Mr. Ruben Cammaerts, Vice President, International at SMART Technologies share insights on their innovative approach to education technology and SMART’s expansion in India.

Can you share what you’re bringing to India today?

SMART has a presence in over 160 countries. We’re excited to strengthen our position here in India. With 37 years of experience and as the original inventors of the SMART board, we’ve developed a holistic methodology for successful technology implementation in classrooms. It’s not just about the interactive flat panels; it’s about the software, pedagogical practices, and involving everyone—teachers, parents, administrators, IT professionals, and even ministers. We take a comprehensive approach to ensure positive educational outcomes.

What sets SMART apart in education technology?

It’s not just about installing technology; it’s about making sure the right educational practices are in place. We focus on professional development for teachers and continuous learning within the community. Our solutions include remote management, cloud software, and tools for both individual and group learning. Our goal is to create moments of inspiration in the classroom, where students have those “light bulb” moments.

How does your company view competition in the global market today?

We compete with top international brands and are confident in our ability to succeed. Being majority-owned by Foxconn, the world’s largest electronic manufacturing company, gives us an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape. We believe in selling solutions, not just products, and encourage customers to compare us on value, not just the basics.

How do you approach the competitive nature of the Indian market?

Every market is competitive, but India is not different from others. We focus on localization and understand that education is deeply personal, often influenced by state and national preferences. We’re working closely with local partners to provide tailored services that meet the specific needs of the Indian market.

How does your technology cater to education?

We prioritize making technology intuitive for users, especially in education. It’s not just about more pixels or touchpoints; it’s about creating a seamless multi-user experience. Our solutions allow multiple students to interact on the same board, improving collaborative learning. We also implement technologies that support Android’s multi-user capabilities, offering a unique value proposition.

What role does AI play in your products?

AI is crucial, and we’re focused on using it at the edge of the network, in the classroom. We use AI for tasks like lesson and quiz creation, and we’re working on using it to tailor learning experiences to individual needs. However, we’re mindful of data privacy and aim to use AI in a way that maintains user confidentiality and aligns with our values.

What is your company’s vision in the competitive global education technology market?

We aim to be in the top 2 or 3 global leaders in education technology. We’re focused on long-term value and consistency, not just the latest trends, ensuring a great experience for users across classrooms globally.

Can you share SMART’s approach to entering new markets and how it stands out?

We’re aiming to be in the top 2 or 3 in the market, just as we are globally. We offer value through our sophisticated solutions tailored for accessibility, special needs, and STEM. For the Indian market, we’re launching our core products: the MX and the GX, which provide pedagogical value for teachers. Our goal is to offer a solution for every segment, whether a simple classroom setup or a more advanced, feature-rich educational environment.

How do you approach local market needs and differences?

Localized solutions are key. Education needs differ across regions, and we tailor our approach based on whether it’s public or private education. We offer solutions based on local requirements and work with regional innovations when necessary. This localized approach helps bridge gaps in education technology, ensuring adoption and improving educational outcomes.

What sets your products apart in terms of functionality?

Our hardware integrates seamlessly with cloud solutions, supporting workflows like content distribution and quizzes. From a technical perspective, we use multi-user differentiation, object recognition, and SMART ink. Our solutions are robust, and we offer an upgrade path for customers who’ve had products for years, ensuring they benefit from the latest features.

How do your past experiences shape the products?

Many of our engineers are former educators, which helps us design products that truly meet the needs of teachers and students. We also focus on user comfort—addressing issues like eye strain and temperature in the classroom. It’s this thoughtful design that makes our solutions feel right, and our commitment to this helps our products integrate seamlessly into classrooms.

How does your smart product or solution stand out from the competition?

The difference is in the way our technology comes together as a complete package, offering a uniquely differentiated solution. Think of it like Apple. While Samsung’s spec sheet might look better, Apple remains the most popular. It’s not just the technical specs, it’s everything else that matters, and that’s where we focus. We’re cutting edge, but we always consider the pedagogical value and the real-world outcome of our solutions.

How important is the “Make in India” initiative for your company?

“Make in India” is crucial for us. We’re not just slapping a label on a foreign-made product. We’re making significant investments to ensure a large portion of our product is both made and designed in India. But it’s more than manufacturing—we’re focused on local support, professional development, and creating localized content. Our philosophy is that “Make in India” is just the beginning, and we’re in advanced discussions with suppliers about our manufacturing plans here.

