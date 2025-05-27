SMART Modular Technologies Provides World-Calls DRAM Modules and Memory Solutions

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

For more than 30 years, SMART Modular Technologies has been helping customers around the world enable high performance computing through the design, development and advanced packaging of specialty memory solutions. Our robust portfolio ranges from today’s leading edge technologies to standard and legacy DRAM and Flash storage products. We provide standard, ruggedized and custom memory and storage solutions that meet the needs of diverse applications in high-growth markets. SMART’s product offerings are designed for diverse applications ranging from IIoT, Networking, Industrial, Data Center, Point-of-Sales, Transportation, AI to Military.

High Performance Computing (HPC) represents a leading solution being used to model and understand complex issues such as weather, agriculture, and space. HPC applications require the ability to process data and perform complex calculations at high speeds in limited timeframes. For applications such as AI machine/deep learning, data analysis, or medical research, HPC can process massive amount of data in real time. As HPC increases, so will the demands for high performing and reliable memory to deliver on expectations.

SMART’s CXL Standard Expansion Memory Solutions

SMART CXL Memory Add In Cards (AICs) delivery a path to deploying the highest capacity servers through the PCIe Gen5 slots at a lower total cost of ownership and lower power compared to maximizing CPU attached memory with the highest capacity memory modules available or by adding more servers. Using today’s affordable 128GB DDR5 RDIMMs, the SMART 8-DIMM AIC can incrementally add 1TB of expansion memory while the SMART 4-DIMM AIC can add expansion memory in 512GB increments. SMART AICs can be populated with standard DDR5 RDIMMs or ultra-high-reliability DDR5 Zefr™ ZDIMMs, with a DPPM under 200.

SMART’s DRAM Solutions

CXL 8-DIMM AIC – SMART’s CXA-8F2W is an 8-DIMM AIC utilizing the CXL standard. It’s a Type 3 PCIe Gen5 Add-In Card (AIC) consisting of eight DDR5 RDIMMs mounted on a Full Height, Half Length PCIe form factor module. It uses two x16 CXL controllers to implement two x8 CXL ports capable of a total bandwidth of 64GB/s.

CXL 4-DIMM AIC – SMART’s CXA-4F1W is a 4-DIMM AIC, a Type 3 PCIe Gen5 Add-In Card (AIC) utilizing the CXL standard consisting of four DDR5 RDIMMs mounted on a Full Height, Half Length PCIe form factor module. It uses one x16 CXL controller to implement a single x16 CXL port capable of a total bandwidth of 64GB/s.

DDR5 Zefr ZDIMM – ZDIMMs (Zefr Memory Module) are rigorously tested to eliminate over 90% of memory reliability failures, ensuring maximum application uptime and optimizing memory subsystem reliability. ZDIMMs utilize SMART’s Zefr™ proprietary screening process, ensuring the industry’s highest levels of uptime and reliability.

SMART’s Flash Solutions

RP4000 PCIe NVMe SSDs – SMART’s RP4000 PCIe NVMe SSDs are designed to meet the specific needs of enterprise and industrial OEMs, particularly in server, storage cache/accelerator, networking, and data communications applications that demand reliable embedded SSDs for booting, operating systems, application software, and data storage.

MP3000 PCIe NVMe SSDs – SMART’s MP3000 PCIe NVMe SSDs incorporate the latest generation 3D NAND-technology to deliver high performance with endurance up to one drive write per day (1 DWPD) for five years. The MP3000 SSDs offer better cost per bit over previous 64-layer and 96-layer NAND generations without sacrificing performance and reliability.

With its global footprint and financial strength, SMART Modular delivers world-class memory solutions with customer-specific design capabilities, technical support, value-added testing services and enduring relationships with business partners and customers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / SMART Modular

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 145