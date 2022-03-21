Smart City 2022: Askey Reveals Three Total Solutions in Taipei & Kaohsiung Exhibitions

- Advertisement -

Askey announced that during Smart City 2022 it will introduce three network solutions: Civil IoT, Automotive, and Enterprise Wireless Solution (EWS). The Company has launched Civil IoT one-stop integrated system service, which will be incorporated into not only Kaohsiung Smart Shoushan Zoo, but also Tainan Shalun Smart Bus Stop, and demonstrated at this tradeshow.

Smart City 2022

To enhance urban infrastructure and digital governing capability, Askey joined forces with the Ministry of Science and Technology to develop Civil IoT Solutions, which will be deployed in various areas such as riverbanks and seaports, flood-prone fields, farms and greenhouses, etc. This microclimate management forms a regional temperature and humidity control, which can be applied to various fields such as AI agriculture for flowers or vegetables. Moreover, the Company worked with Kaohsiung City Government to architect Askey 5G Network Management Platform in Shoushan Zoo. By coordinating with global tier-1 5G NSA core networks and cell sites, Askey builds 5G network environment for guiding tours, immersive experience including feeding animals by personal mobiles, LBS AR treasure hunting and puzzles solving, custom animals digital drawing, and more interactive technology experience. In order to solve the pain points of enterprises wireless access points, the Company also provides new solutions. For example, by the integration of edging computing technology, Askey 5G small cells, WiFi 6/6E EAP, Bluetooth Mesh and various devices, Askey EWS performs AMR Logistics Management, XR Telework Coordinating Operation, Asset Management, and even Personnel Epidemic Prevention Management. It is an ideal solution for enterprise network upgrade and business operation performance optimization. About Automotive Solution, through connecting 5G OBU- Onboard Unit and RSU- Roadside Unit, it collects vehicle dynamic status, real-time traffic information and passenger flows to provide custom backend traffic analysis, vehicle/pedestrian flows surveillance or self-driving assistant, especially excellent for fleet management, logistics providers, insurance companies, and courier delivery services, etc.

