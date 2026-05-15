Slim. Stylish. Superpowered – Meet the New Dell 14S and Dell 16S

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Work moves fast. Your laptop should move faster. The new Dell 14S and Dell 16S are built for exactly that — sleek, durable machines that bring together performance, on-device AI and all-day battery life without asking you to compromise on style or portability.

Next‑Level Performance

The Dell 14S and 16S run on the latest Series 3 Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H. With built‑in AI acceleration and up to 50 TOPS NPU, these laptops deliver responsive performance exactly where you need it most.

Dell 14S delivers up to 97% higher multi‑tasking performance versus the previous generation, helping you move seamlessly between apps, creative tools, and demanding workloads.

delivers up to versus the previous generation, helping you move seamlessly between apps, creative tools, and demanding workloads. Dell 16S delivers up to 59% higher multi‑tasking performance versus last generation-ideal for users balancing heavy workloads with immersive entertainment.

From content creation and editing to complex spreadsheets and everyday productivity, these laptops from Dell are engineered to work smarter, smoother, faster.

Also available with AMD Ryzen™ AI 400 Series processors, purpose‑built for the new era of AI PCs, delivering powerful multitasking, console‑class visuals and advanced AI‑driven performance.

AI That Works Quietly in the Background

Built as Copilot+ PCs, the Dell 14S and 16S bring AI directly on your device without any cloud dependency or setup. Intelligent features enhance video calls, system responsiveness and everyday efficiency – without sacrificing battery life.

Designed to Go Where You Do

Power doesn’t have to come at the cost of portability. Crafted with refined aluminum and thoughtful details, both systems strike a balance between elegance and durability.

Slim 15.3mm metal design

Starting at 1.45 Kgs for Dell 14S and 1.76 Kgs for Dell 16S

and Available in Celestial Blue or Frost Blue

or Backlit keyboards with new intuitive shortcuts

Enhanced airflow for cool, quiet operation

Plus, military-grade testing means it’s ready for whatever your day throws at it.

Battery Life That Redefines All‑Day

The Dell 14S delivers up to 24 hours of productivity battery life and up to 18 hours of streaming. The Dell 16S flips that equation — up to 26 hours of streaming and up to 14 hours of productivity. Either way, finding an outlet to charge won’t be at the top of your to-do list.

Upleveled Displays and Audio

The Dell 14S and Dell 16S are designed to deliver a visual and audio experience that adapts to how you work, create, and unwind.

FHD+ panels provide sharp detail and wide viewing angles with up to 400 nits of brightness, ideal for long productivity sessions, video calls and everyday multitasking. Available in both touch and non‑touch configurations, these displays prioritize comfort and efficiency with ComfortView technology to help reduce eye strain over extended use.

QHD+ options with refresh rates up to 120Hz deliver enhanced clarity and responsiveness. With up to 500 nits brightness, 100% sRGB color and Dolby Vision® support, delivering smoother images.

And, for an even more captivating screen experience, OLED display options are available and deliver deep blacks, exceptional contrast, and 100% DCI‑P3 color coverage, bringing photos, videos and streaming content to life with striking realism. Dolby Vision® enhances depth and detail, while ComfortView Plus helps reduce blue light without compromising color accuracy.

The visual experience is matched by powerful audio. Each system is equipped with Dolby Atmos®–tuned speakers and Smart Amplifier technology, delivering clearer dialogue, richer sound and impressive volume in a slim design. Whether you’re on a video call, editing content, gaming casually or streaming your favorite shows, audio feels immersive and balanced—no matter where you’re working.

Thoughtfully Built for a Sustainable Future

Sustainability is built into every detail. Both laptops are crafted using recycled aluminum and plastics, ship in fully recycled packaging, and are ENERGY STAR® certified and EPEAT Gold with Climate+ registered, helping reduce environmental impact without compromising performance.

Choose the Size That Fits Your Life

Dell 14S : Compact, powerful and ideal for productivity on the move

: Compact, powerful and ideal for productivity on the move Dell 16S: Bigger screen, immersive experiences and extended streaming endurance

No matter which you choose, you’ll get a laptop designed to work smarter, last longer and go further.

Pricing and availability

Dell 14S, starting at price: $1269.99 (US)

Dell 16S, starting at price: $1319.99 (US)

AMD Ryzen™ AI 400 Series processors options will be available later this month.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell

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