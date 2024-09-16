Skyesports-backed AA Gaming unveils AA Play – India’s All-in-One Gaming Application

- Advertisement -

AA Gaming, a leading esports solutions and production company, has announced the launch of AA Play, an innovative gaming and esports platform. Designed to meet the growing needs of gamers across the country, AA Play will offer gamers with communities to participate in, esports tournaments, digital commerce, and more – all in one place.

AA Play has been designed from the ground up by a team of veterans in the Indian gaming and esports industry by analyzing the needs of hardcore and mid-core skill-based gamers. With its unique features, it promises to redefine how players interact with games, fellow gamers, and the larger ecosystem in India. At its launch, the application will support tournaments and communities with a digital marketplace set to arrive later.

The app’s key features include:

Tournaments: Gamers will be able to participate in exciting, skill-based competitions for free with the chance to win big. Currently, Indian gamers struggle to find tournaments to hone their skills, but AA Play will solve this problem by constantly having esports competitions for aspiring esports athletes to go pro across a plethora of titles.

E-commerce: The app will also include a dedicated marketplace for players to purchase gaming merchandise. With the inclusion of a secure and user-friendly digital wallet, gamers will be able to purchase in-game items for their favorite titles, ensuring a seamless gaming experience from start to finish.

The app will also include a dedicated marketplace for players to purchase gaming merchandise. With the inclusion of a secure and user-friendly digital wallet, gamers will be able to purchase in-game items for their favorite titles, ensuring a seamless gaming experience from start to finish. Community Building: One of the standout features of AA Play is its ability to foster connections among players. Gamers can form or join communities, enabling them to interact with like-minded individuals, organize meetups, and enhance their gaming journey through collaboration and shared experiences.

Mr. Akash Dhangar, Founder and CEO of AA Gaming

Mr. Akash Dhangar, Founder and CEO of AA Gaming, expressed his excitement about the platform’s potential. “With AA Play, we are gearing up to revolutionize the gaming experience, bringing everything a gamer needs—competing, connecting, and shopping—into one exciting platform! As India’s gaming industry explodes, we’re thrilled to be at the forefront, offering a one-stop solution that puts the power in players’ hands. In the past, we focused on third-party and white-label B2B services, but this app marks a bold turning point. We’re making a giant leap towards a direct-to-consumer model, opening up incredible opportunities for innovation and new revenue streams. This is our vision for a super app that unites all things gaming in one place.”

India’s video game industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world, projected to reach a value of $1.4 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%, according to Niko Partners. By that time, India is also expected to surpass China in the number of gamers, adding 277 million new players for a total of 730.7 million. With this rapid expansion, the launch of AA Play comes at a pivotal moment to engage both new and returning gamers.

