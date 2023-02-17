Skill based online gaming platform Zupee ropes in Salman Khan as brand ambassador

- Advertisement - -

Zupee announced the biggest superstar Salman Khan, as its brand ambassador. With this association, Zupee aims to expand its presence in the growing skill based online gaming space and pave the way to establish skill based gaming as the most preferred form of meaningful entertainment.

As part of this partnership, Zupee launched a brand campaign, ‘10 minute mein game ho jayega’, which aims at driving awareness around Zupee’s unique proposition of fun byte sized games such as Ludo Supreme, Trump cards Mania and Snakes & Ladders Plus amongst others, which players can enjoy in short and convenient playtimes of just 10 minutes. The campaign features Salman in his effortless and larger than life avatar playing a host of different games on Zupee.

Mr Dilsher Singh Malhi

Speaking on the partnership, Zupee’s founder and CEO, Mr Dilsher Singh Malhi, said “We are thrilled to have Salman Khan on board as our brand ambassador. Zupee’s portfolio of skill based casual and board games are enjoyed by a diverse set of audiences. His mass appeal cuts across borders, demographics and cultures, as one of the most loved and iconic stars in the country. We are certain that this association will help in deepening consumer connect and propelling Zupee’s vision of bringing joy to players lives through meaningful entertainment even further.”

Salman’s witty charm and fun demeanor fit perfectly with the brand’s ethos as the campaign’s core proposition pivots towards enjoying fun and byte sized 10-minute gameplays. Working with Salman was an absolute delight and we are sure online gaming lovers will enjoy seeing their favorite star share that experience with them.” He further added.

Sharing his excitement, Brand Ambassador and Actor, Salman Khan said, “Zupee is one of India’s leading skill based gaming platforms. Zupee’s fun and interesting take on classical casual and board games like Ludo & Snakes & Ladders certainly brings back the nostalgic feel and are a great way of entertainment on the go. The brand’s vision of bringing moments of joy to people’s lives through these casual & board games that can engage and entertain strongly resonated with me and I am excited to partner with Zupee to celebrate India’s growing love for gaming.”

Vikram Tanwar, Co-Founder of UBT, Salman Khan’s talent management company added, “Zupee has become popular within a short span of time among avid gamers in the country by being one of the first one’s to augment culturally relevant games and make them inherently skill based. This association will further help get more casual and board gamers on board and aid the growth of the online gaming industry even further”

This association is structured by UBT(Uniworld Being Talented), conceptualized by Leo Burnett and produced by Nirvana Films. The new campaign will be amplified via a 360-degree approach which features a soon to be launched TVC, digital, outdoor and social activations. Since its inception in 2018, Zupee has significantly grown with over 95% market share in the casual & boardgame segment and has been installed by over 70 million users and is accessible to players in English, Hindi, Marathi.

