SK hynix forays into the Indian IT Market with Cutting-Edge Beetle X31 L Portable SSDs for Consumer Market

SK hynix is a South Korea-based global manufacturer and provider of world-class semiconductor devices with DRAM and NAND as its strong core business. SK hynix, with aims to become a committed ‘Global Top-Tier Technology Company’ in the ICT industry, forays into the Indian market through their New Delhi-based National Distributor -Irvine Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Irvine launches the SK hynix’s Beetle X31 L Portable SSD for consumer market in India.As the SK hynix’s first portable SSD, the X31 has been praised for its superior performance, convenient portability, and stylish design. The SSD can reach operating speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) while it also possesses exceptional heat management capabilities. The X31 not only rapidly read and write but also store data safely on-the-go.

SK hynix earlier launched Gold P31 and Platinum P41 SSDs in the global markets. The Beetle X31 combines SK hynix’s technologies which enabled optimal power consumption in the Gold P31 and the highest specifications for a consumer SSD in the Platinum P41. SK hynix opted to maximize the performance of the X31 by applying DRAM as a buffer inside of the SSD. Accordingly, the X31 can deliver a maximum sequential read speed of 1,050 megabytes per second (MB/s) and a maximum sequential write speed of 1,000 MB/s. At these speeds, it is possible to transfer a 1 GB file in just one second. More specifically, the X31 is able to transfer 500 GB of data while maintaining an optimal speed of over 900 MB/s.

The X31 features an aluminum case that enables effective heat dissipation while also protecting the device’s interior and comes with a 3-year warranty.

Shaped like a beetle, with compact dimensions 74 x 46 x 14.8 mm that let it fit into your palm, the X31 is optimized for portability. It is compatible with a wide range of devices including IBM PCs and Macs, tablet PCs, Android smartphones, and gaming consoles. Available with 512 GB or 1 TB of storage,

Irvine Technologies Pvt Ltd is a prominent New Delhi-based provider and distributor of a range of ICT products and accessories. Irvine Technologies own Memory and Storage products since last more than 25 years. Now, they forayed into distribution for other reputed IT brands.

