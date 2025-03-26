SITA Inaugurates Newly Renovated Office in South Gujarat

- Advertisement -

South Gujarat Information Technologists Association (SITA) proudly inaugurated its newly renovated office on March 23, 2025, at 11:00 AM. The grand event was graced by the esteemed presence of Mr. Ashish Dhakan, MD & CEO of Prama Hikvision Private Limited, as the Chief Guest. The association’s President, Mr. Hemant Patel, led the inauguration ceremony, marking a significant milestone in SITA’s journey.

The newly renovated office spans 1,700 sq. ft., is fully air-conditioned, and features a state-of-the-art 1100 sq. ft. conference room equipped with cutting-edge digital technology. The facilities include an interactive panel, a surround sound system, smart TVs, a dedicated product display area, and high-speed WiFi, ensuring a seamless and modern conference experience for IT professionals.

South Gujarat Information Technologists Association founded in 1996 in Nanpura, Surat, SITA has been a driving force for the region’s IT fraternity. The association remains committed to its mission of educating, promoting, and supporting IT professionals and businesses in South Gujarat. SITA regularly organizes exhibitions, blood donation drives, technical upgradation programs, family gatherings, technical webinars, and sports activities to foster engagement and growth within the IT community. With the launch of this renovated office, SITA is poised to further enhance knowledge-sharing, innovation, and professional growth within the industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hemant Patel expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This renovated facility is a testament to our ongoing commitment to the IT community in South Gujarat. We believe this space will serve as a hub for collaboration, learning, and progress in the ever-evolving field of technology.”

The ceremony was hosted by Mr. Bashir Mansuri, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Mr. Javed Nalbandh. The event was attended by distinguished industry leaders, association members, and IT professionals, who lauded SITA’s initiatives and vision for the future. The renovated office is expected to host various IT-centric events, training sessions, and networking opportunities to benefit the region’s IT ecosystem.

The conference room is available for industries and professionals at nominal charges:

₹5,000 plus GST for a 4-hour session (accommodates up to 50 participants).

(accommodates up to 50 participants). An annual package of ₹30,000 plus GST, which includes 10 sessions of 4 hours each, valid for two years.

