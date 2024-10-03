SISL Infotech Achieves Microsoft Migration Specialization (Azure Migrate and Modernize), Strengthening Cloud Migration and Modernization Solutions

- Advertisement -

SISL Infotech, a leading IT solutions provider, proudly announces its achievement as a Microsoft Specialized Partner for Infra and Database Migration to Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform under Azure Migrate and Modernize Partner-Led Program (AMMP). This specialization highlights SISL’s expertise in helping customers transition seamlessly to the cloud, modernize their applications, and drive digital transformation.

As a specialized Migration certified partner (AMMP), SISL Infotech is positioned to provide strategic guidance, technical expertise, and comprehensive cloud migration solutions across industries. With a proven track record of successful cloud migrations and modernization efforts, SISL is well-positioned to empower organizations to optimize their cloud strategies.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Microsoft Specialized Partner for the Infra and DB Migrations (under). This specialization allows us to bring best-in-class cloud migration and modernization services to our customers,” said Mr. Shobhit Kapoor, Sales Head, SISL Infotech. “Our collaboration with Microsoft ensures that our clients benefit from cutting-edge Azure solutions, reducing complexity and unlocking new efficiencies.”

Key benefits of working with SISL Infotech as a Microsoft Specialized Partner for Cloud Migration:

Expertise You Can Trust: Proven expertise in migrating and modernizing IT infrastructure on Microsoft Azure.

Proven expertise in migrating and modernizing IT infrastructure on Microsoft Azure. Certified Resources: Specialists who have undergone rigorous certification processes, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of excellence.

Specialists who have undergone rigorous certification processes, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of excellence. Proven Track Record: A history of success with complex cloud migration projects, ensuring a smooth transition.

A history of success with complex cloud migration projects, ensuring a smooth transition. Innovative Azure Solutions : Access to the latest Azure tools and features for a forward-thinking digital strategy.

: Access to the latest Azure tools and features for a forward-thinking digital strategy. Efficient Migration: Managed and secure transitions to the cloud with minimized risk.

Managed and secure transitions to the cloud with minimized risk. Tailored Modernization: Custom strategies to maximize performance and scalability for specific business needs.

Custom strategies to maximize performance and scalability for specific business needs. Top-Tier Support : Specialized and dedicated support for complex cloud infrastructure challenges.

: Specialized and dedicated support for complex cloud infrastructure challenges. Cost Optimization: Streamlined migration processes that lead to greater cost-efficiency and ROI.

This achievement strengthens SISL Infotech’s role in driving digital transformation for businesses across the public sector, enabling them to take full advantage of the cloud’s potential while remaining agile and competitive in today’s market.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / SISL Infotech

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 302