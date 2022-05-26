Silicon Power (SP) Aims to be One of the Top Memory Product Brands in India

- Advertisement -

Silicon Power (SP), founded in 2003 in Taiwan, is a leading manufacturer and global provider of flash memory cards, USB flash drives, portable HDDs, SSDs, DRAM modules and industrial-grade products. SP has a state-of-the-art production site in Taipei and branch offices around the globe. In an interaction with NCN, Mr. Mehul Kagalwala, Country Director – India, Silicon Power shares their company’s plans and vision for the Indian market.

Q. You are about to complete 2 years at SP. Please brief us about the changes you have initiated and the achievements of your brand.

The last 2 years time has been an exciting journey for me with SP during which I managed to create a strong channel network for SP across India. Now SP products are available at every corner of India and during this short span of two years, SP has evolved into one of the TOP brands for SSDs in India.

Q. Briefly describe your current product portfolio and new products you plan to launch in 2022? What are your USPs and differentiators over your competitors?

Currently, we have SSDs, DRAM, pen drives, memory cards and gaming memories. Soon we are going to launch Gen 4 SSD / Ext SSD & Ext HDD. All the SP’s products come at competitive prices and we give excellent service support.

Q. How your association with Supertron, your ND, is progressing? What is your channel strategy?

We have appointed Supertron Electronics, which is a leading distributor in India, as our Exclusive National Distributor for India to distribute our SSDs, memory cards and external HDDs. Driven by the Supertron’s strong connect with the channel and deeper reach in the market, we want to establish ourselves strongly in the Indian market. We are happy to have Supertron as our Exclusive Partner and our bonding with them is growing stronger with time. Our association with Supertron has been helping us to create a strong channel base across India. To drive the channel further, we keep conducting several training programs for partners from time to time.

Q. SSDs are the most talked about products nowadays? What is your focus on this segment?

In the last 2 years, the usage of SSDs has grown a lot and SSD space is one of fastest growing segments in India. We are glad to share that SP has nearly 8% share in the SSD market in India at present. We want to be in the TOP 5 SSD brands by the end of 2022. SSDs are now gradually replacing the traditional HDDs because SSDs have certain advantages over HDDS, like higher data transfer speeds, greater reliability, compacting and more. Globally, SP is a strong player in the SSD space. We will leverage on that advantage.

Q. Gaming is a memory-intensive segment. What are your solutions for this segment?

Yes, gaming is one of the fastest growing segments and we are very much aware of this. We are expanding our gaming portfolio further by launching more SKUs like high speed SSDs, high-end DRAM, etc.

Q. In India, where do you want to be after 2 years?

SP HQ is highly focused on the growth of the brand in India. As I said, we want SP to be among the TOP 5 brands among the product categories we distribute in India.

