Silicon Power is set to revolutionize India’s memory market with innovation, quality, and unmatched service

Silicon Power, founded in 2003, is a global leader in high-performance storage solutions, delivering premium memory products with cutting-edge technology and trusted reliability. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Gaurav Mathur, Director-India Operations, Silicon Power shares insights on business restructuring, market expansion, and upcoming innovative product launches in India.

Could you please introduce Silicon Power and share your role in India?

Silicon Power has been a global memory solutions leader since 2003. In India, I recently took charge as Director of India Operations with a clear goal: to restructure and expand our business here. Until now, our focus was mainly on consumer products, but we are broadening our approach to cover multiple verticals such as system integrators, gaming, photography, and industrial segments. We aim to make Silicon Power a comprehensive memory brand accessible to all key customer bases in India.

How is Silicon Power planning to strengthen and stabilize its position in the Indian market?

Silicon Power has been around for a long time, but the brand hasn’t always been consistently visible. We are changing that by restructuring how we operate. Instead of concentrating only on consumer products, we are tapping into new vertical channels like gaming, system integration, and photography. We’re also discussing the setup of PAN India service centers to offer robust after-sales support. Marketing and branding are top priorities because India is a huge market with diverse needs, and we want to establish a premium brand presence here once again.

Which key verticals is Silicon Power focusing on to expand its business?

Apart from consumer products, we are focusing on three major verticals:

System Integrators (SIs): Collaborating with companies that build tailored IT solutions.

Collaborating with companies that build tailored IT solutions. Gaming: Introducing high-performance SSDs and gaming peripherals under the X Power Series, designed specifically for gamers who demand speed and reliability.

Introducing high-performance SSDs and gaming peripherals under the X Power Series, designed specifically for gamers who demand speed and reliability. Photography: Offering storage solutions tailored for photographers who need fast and secure data transfer.

On top of this, we’re strengthening presence in modern retail formats like LFRs, ecommerce platforms, and Apple premium stores, ensuring wide availability.

How is Silicon Power positioning itself in the industrial and Make in India segments?

India’s manufacturing and industrial sectors are booming, and the government’s Make in India initiative offers immense opportunities. We have a dedicated industrial product vertical offering premium memory solutions for enterprise and industrial customers. Additionally, we’re exploring collaborations with Indian manufacturers to potentially localize production and build deeper partnerships. We take India very seriously and aim to be part of the country’s infrastructure development, especially through system integrators and enterprise channels.

What can Indian consumers and businesses expect from Silicon Power in the near future?

Expect a major comeback! We are launching an exciting lineup of products including:

SSDs with blazing speeds of up to 40,000 Mbps.

The world’s smallest external SSDs featuring versatile connectivity options like USB Type-A and Type-C.

Storage capacities ranging from 1 TB to 2 TB tailored for diverse needs.

Furthermore, the upcoming launch of our X Power Series gaming products will redefine the gaming experience in India. These will be officially unveiled soon through our local channels.

Any final message for the Indian market?

We are back with a bang — stronger and more diverse than ever before. Silicon Power is no longer just a memory brand; it’s your one-stop shop for cutting-edge consumer, industrial, gaming, and photography memory solutions. Keep an eye out for our innovative new products, which will soon make waves in the Indian market. We are committed to delivering premium quality backed by superior service, and together, we will elevate the experience of memory products across India.

