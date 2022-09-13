Silicon Power Appoints Umesh Singh as County Head – India

- Advertisement - -

Silicon Power, also known as SP, appoints Umesh Singh as County Head – India. He will be in-charge of marketing, channel development, brand positioning besides taking other responsibilities. The Taiwan-based Silicon Power is a reputed global brand in memory solutions.

Mr. Marvin Darwish, Sales Director at Silicon Power, Taiwan

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Marvin Darwish, Sales Director at Silicon Power, Taiwan, comments, “We welcome Mr. Umesh Singh on board of Silicon Power as Country Manager for India. With his resourceful experience and expertise, we strongly believe that Umesh, as new Country Manager of Silicon Power, will take Silicon Power brand in the India market to new heights in different aspects of business – channel, retail, e-commerce, brand awareness, etc.”

Mr. Umesh Singh has more than 24 yrs experience in IT channel and distribution industry and 15 yrs experience of Memory and Storage Solutions Industry. Prior to joining Silicon Power, Umesh worked with Prama Hikvision as Category Head (India) for Intelligent Storage Products; and Kingston Technology and ADATA Technology at different levels and roles.

Mr. Umesh Singh, Country Manager, Silicon Power

Mr. Umesh Singh, Country Manager, Silicon Power, quotes, “I am excited to be part of Silicon Power family. Silicon Power is a reputed brand well-known in the Indian channel network. I am glad that the leading distributor, Supertron, is Silicon Power’s National Distributor. We will work in close coordination with Supertron to establish Silicon Power in the Indian market. Silicon Power is an already well-known brand and all we need to do is position the brand in an effective manner driven by a strong marketing strategy. We are sure that we will take Silicon Power to a new level in India within a short period of time.”

