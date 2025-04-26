Silicon Power appointed Mr. Gaurav Mathur as Director – India Operations

- Advertisement -

Silicon Power has appointed Mr. Gaurav Mathur as Director – India Operations to spearhead its India Business. Bringing rich experience from the tech and consumer electronics space, Mr. Mathur’s appointment signals the company’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the Indian market.

Before joining Silicon Power, Mr. Mathur held leadership roles at Lexar, where he was instrumental in driving business operations and scaling growth across India. He also contributed significantly at GoMore, focusing on building strategic partnerships and enhancing market reach.

In his new position, Mr. Mathur will lead Silicon Power’s initiatives in India, aiming to boost market share and deepen engagement with key partners. His extensive industry knowledge and leadership will play a vital role as the company pushes forward with its innovation and expansion plans in the country.

Mr. Gaurav Mathur commenting on this occasion said, “I am truly excited to join Silicon Power as Director – India Operations. India presents a tremendous growth opportunity, especially with emerging verticals in the memory & storage segment. This marks the beginning of a new phase and a new era for us. Our focus will be on expanding all the verticals of business and strengthening our PHOTOGRAPHY, GAMING, SI, industrial & OEM/ODM partnerships and STEP INTO THE NEW ERA of premium Gaming, photography, mobility and Industrial grade memory solutions.”

