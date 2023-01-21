Silicon Power Announces New High-Performance Entry-Level UD85 PCIe Gen 4 M2 SSD Storage

- Advertisement - -

Entry-Level UD85 PCIe Gen 4 M2 SSD is a budget-friendly choice for those looking to expand their storage. With read speeds of up to 3,600MB/s and write speeds of up to 2,800MB/s, plus support for NVMe 1.4 and Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology, the UD85 PCIe Gen 4 M2 SSD is perfect for upgrading and expanding laptop or desktop storage capacities. The UD85 is the drive option for gamers. Key Features:

· PCIe Gen 4×4 interface with read speeds up to 3,600MB/s and write speeds up to 2,800MB/s

· Supports NVMe 1.4 and Host Memory Buffer (HMB) for higher performance and lower latency

· 3D NAND technology allows for dense storage in a compact design

· Available in a range of large storage capacity options: 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB

· Supports low density parity check (LDPC) coding to ensure accuracy of data transmission and reliability of data access

· Supports SLC Caching to improve sequential read/write and random read/write performance

· Supports RAID to protect data in the case of a drive failure

· Built-in E2E data protection for enhanced data transfer integrity

· Small form factor M.2 2280 (80mm) allows for easy installation in laptops, small form factor PC systems, and some ultrabooks

And as it’s compatible with PCIe Gen 3 interfaces using the M.2 2280 form factor, there’s that extra dose of future-proofing. Inside Silicon Power’s UD85 is 3D NAND flash technology for lower latency and better performance, low-density parity check (LDPC) coding for accuracy and reliability, E2E data protection, and an automatic error correction code (ECC) function. All of the stuff you’ll want to ensure your data is being treated right.

Available in storage capacities up to 2TB, the Silicon Power UD85 also works seamlessly with the company’s SP Toolbox app that lets you monitor drive health in real-time, run diagnostic scans, change settings, and even erase files securely. It also comes with a 5-year limited warranty, which is always great in storage products because data is precious even if you install hundreds of gigabytes of games.

