Siemens receives order from Titagarh Rail Systems Limited to deliver advanced metro propulsion technologies for Pune Metro

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Siemens Limited has received an order from Titagarh Rail Systems Limited for the supply of advanced propulsion systems and Train Control & Monitoring Systems (TCMS) for the Pune Metro Rail Project extension. The scope of work includes design, manufacture, supply and warranty of traction converters, auxiliary converters, traction motors and TCMS for 12 trainsets.

Mr. Rajeev Joisar, Chief Executive Officer, Mobility Business, Siemens Limited said, “We are pleased to partner with Titagarh Rail Systems Limited on the Pune Metro project. This collaboration is an important step in our journey to support India’s rapidly growing metro market with advanced Propulsion and TCMS technologies. As India continues to invest in sustainable urban transportation, the development of a strong local manufacturing and technology ecosystem becomes increasingly important. Aligned with the Make in India initiative, we are committed to develop these advanced technologies by leveraging Siemens’ strong manufacturing and engineering footprint in India.”

Mr. Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Titagarh Rail Systems Limited

Mr. Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Titagarh Rail Systems Limited said, “We are delighted to partner with Siemens on the Pune Metro project, for advanced indigenous propulsion systems, reinforcing our strong commitment to Make in India through near-complete localisation. Pune Metro always holds a special place for us, as it marks Titagarh’s entry into the passenger rail systems space and the introduction of India’s first aluminium-bodied metro coaches. This additional option contract further strengthens the aluminium train ecosystem in the country. Together, this partnership will accelerate indigenisation and serves as a great start to a long potential partnership between Titagarh Rail Systems Limited & Siemens for the Indian urban mobility landscape.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Siemens

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