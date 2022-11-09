Siemens Limited sets up state-of-the-art production facility for bogies in Aurangabad

- Advertisement - -

Siemens Limited has set up a state-of-the-art factory in Aurangabad to address the increasing demand in India and across the world. The factory will deliver over 200 bogies towards an export order. The bogies are based on the proven global design concept from Siemens – SF30 Combino Plus that offers best-in-class passenger experience and easy maintenance.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, “We are glad to announce this significant milestone for Siemens Limited. The Aurangabad factory will address the increasing demand for bogies not only in India but also globally. We are proud that Siemens has chosen India as a preferred location for this very strategic initiative. This is also an excellent example of making in India for the rest of the world. Siemens stands committed to delivering sustainable mobility solutions that guarantee high-asset availability and improved passenger experience!”

The factory has a highly flexible production line capable of meeting domestic and global rolling stock requirements. It manufactures high-performance bogies for passenger, coaches, locomotives, electric multiple units, trams and metros.

The Mobility business of Siemens Limited is constantly innovating its portfolio in its core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems as well as related services. With digitalization, it is enabling mobility operators to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability.

