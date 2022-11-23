Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Siemens Limited announces Q4 FY 2022 results; 11% increase in Revenue and 23% increase in PAT from continuing operations

For the fourth quarter of Financial Year 2022 ended September 30, 2022, Siemens Limited registered a Revenue from continuing operations of Rs. 4,237 crore, an 11% increase over the same quarter in the preceding year. New Orders from continuing operations stood at Rs. 4,009 crore, registering a 25% increase over the same period last year. The Company’s Order Backlog from continuing operations is Rs. 17,183 crore. Profit after Tax from continuing operations of
Rs. 392 crore, increased by 23% over the same period last year.

For the Financial Year 2022, Siemens Limited reported an increase of 43% in New Orders, 18% in Revenue and 20% in Profit after Tax from continuing operations over the previous financial year.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited,

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, “The Company’s strong performance showed the resilience of all our businesses which performed remarkably well. We continue to see an increased pace of tendering for Capex by both public and private sectors with increasing interest in digital and sustainability solutions.”

