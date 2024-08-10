Saturday, August 10, 2024
Siemens Limited announces Q3 FY 2024 results, 7% increase in Revenue, 25% increase in PAT

For the third quarter of Financial Year 2024 ended June 30, 2024, Siemens Limited registered Revenue at Rs. 4,714 crore, an increase of 7% over the same quarter in the previous year. Profit after Tax stood at Rs. 531 crore, an increase of 25% compared to the same period last year. The Company’s New Orders stood at Rs. 6,245 crore, an increase of 18% over the same period last year.

ParticularsQuarter ended
June 24June 23+/ (-)
New Orders6,2455,28818%
Revenue4,7144,4077%
Profit from Operations54944124%
Profit from Operations % to Revenue11.6%10.0%
Profit before Tax69456423%
Profit after Tax53142425%
EPS14.9011.90
                                                                (Rs. in crore)
Mr. Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited
Mr. Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited said, “All our businesses performed well in the quarter with robust growth in revenue and profitability. The strong performance came off a high-quality order backlog that we continue to deliver diligently. While Order Income continues to be strong in our Smart Infrastructure, Mobility and Energy segments, we continue to experience weak Order Intake in the Digital Industries segment. However, we believe that with the Government’s focus on Capex in Infrastructure, demand for our products and solutions will continue to remain strong.”

