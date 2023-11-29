Shri Siddaramaiah inaugurates Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 – Breaking Boundaries – Innovation from India, Impact for the World

- Advertisement - -

The 26th Edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023, organized by the Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, Government of Karnataka and Software Technology Parks of India, Bengaluru, inaugurated by Shri Siddaramaiah, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka and in the august presence of Shri D.K. Shivakumar, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka today at Bangalore Palace. This year’s theme, ‘Breaking Boundaries,’ sets the stage for a dynamic convergence of tech leaders, startups, investors, and research labs from 30+ countries.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by guest of honour Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Govt. of Karnataka, Shri M B Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Large & Medium Industries, Govt. of Karnataka; Shri N S Boseraju, Hon’ble Minister of Science & Technology, Minor Irrigation, Govt. of Karnataka; and a distinguished gathering of dignitaries including Smt. Vandita Sharma, IAS, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Karnataka; Dr. Ekroop Caur, IAS, Secretary to Government, Dept. of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, Govt. of Karnataka; Shri Shailendra Tyagi, Director, STPI- Bengaluru; and Shri Darshan H.V., IAS, Managing Director – Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Dept. of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, Govt. of Karnataka.

Distinguished guests at the inaugural ceremony included international dignitaries such as Mr. Bagdat Mussin, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan; Mr. Mark Papermaster, EVP & CTO of AMD; a recorded message from Ms. Sari Multala, Minister of Science and Culture of Finland; and a recorded message from Mr. Volker Wissing, Minister of Digital Affairs and Transport of Germany.

Adding to the grandeur, the event was hosted by key figures from the Indian industry, including Mr. Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman of Wipro Limited; Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Vision Group on Biotechnology, Govt. of Karnataka, and Executive Chairperson of Biocon Ltd.; Shri Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Vision Group on IT, Govt. of Karnataka, and Co-founder of Infosys; Shri Prashanth Prakash, Chairman, Vision Group on Startups, Govt. of Karnataka, and Founding partner of Accel Partners India; Ms. Nivruti Rai, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India; Shri BV Naidu, Chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission; and Shri Arvind Kumar, Director General of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

Shri Siddaramaiah, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka

Shri Siddaramaiah, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka stated, “I am honored to address Karnataka’s pivotal role in driving technological innovation. Our state, having over 5,500 IT/ITES companies and 750 multinational corporations, contributes around US$ 85 billion to the nation’s exports. Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, ranks 8th in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index. Our commitment to innovation is evident in our top rankings in Niti Ayog’s India Innovation Index and DPIIT’s ranking. Karnataka is a preferred destination for global capability centers, hosting 40% of GCCs in India. We have pioneered sector-specific policies in IT, biotechnology, and startups. At the Bengaluru Tech Summit, we will unveil the revised Biotech Policy and launch the AVGC-XR Policy, showcasing our progressive approach.

Collaboration with industry and academia, driven by Vision Groups, ensures holistic development. Despite challenges, we aim to bridge the digital divide with initiatives like ‘Beyond Bengaluru.’ The Bengaluru Tech Summit, themed ‘Breaking Boundaries’, symbolizes our commitment to regional, sectoral, and scale expansion. With your support, I am confident we will script unparalleled success. Thank you and may the spirit of innovation guide our path“.

Shri D.K. Shivakumar, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Shri D.K. Shivakumar, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka said, “India is home to a talent pool of 5 million IT and technology professionals out of which 2 million are in Karnataka alone. From the early 70s to today, Karnataka has invested in human talent and created a strong talent pool of human resource professionals across industry sectors – from IT to medical and more. We are aware that the tech talent from India competes on the global stage, and we are making continuous efforts in this area. As another step to further strengthen our talent pool, we are committed to investing in the rural primary education system. We request corporates to invest their CSR budgets into strengthening rural primary education in the state of Karnataka so that young children have the same opportunities”.

Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Govt. of Karnataka

During his address at the inauguration of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023, Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Govt. of Karnataka said, ” A landmark achievement in the technological landscape, today we proudly celebrate the 26th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit. With the theme ‘Breaking Boundaries,’ our aim is to inspire global tech communities, fostering innovation and collaboration. Karnataka’s evolution into the world’s fourth-largest tech cluster, transitioning from a BPO hub to an R&D and innovation epicenter, is noteworthy. From being India’s Most Innovative State to leading in the India Manufacturing Innovation Index, we take pride in our achievements. With a 38% share in FDI inflows and a #8 ranking in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2023, Karnataka dominates key sectors like Electronics Design (40%), Machine Tools manufacturing (52%), Aerospace & Defence manufacturing (65%), and Biotech production & exports (60%). Our thriving startup ecosystem, contributing to a $164 billion valuation, solidifies Karnataka as a global innovation hub. The new Biotech Policy aims for exponential growth, synergizing with state policies, and the AVGC-XR Policy establishes Karnataka as a hub for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics, emphasizing sustainability and inclusivity. Our commitment to skilling, Centers of Excellence, the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), and Beyond Bengaluru reflects our dedication to global collaboration and ecosystem development. Looking forward, we envision creating an innovation-conducive environment, where Karnataka leads in technology. With collective efforts, we aim to forge a future where technology knows no boundaries. Thank you, and let’s shape a limitless technological future together.”

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 will feature a diverse and enriching Event Spectrum, encompassing a Multi-Track Conference on IT & Electronics, Deep Tech, Start-Ups & Biotech, an International Exhibition, Global Innovation Alliance, India-USA Tech Conclave, R&D-Lab2Market, B2B Meetings, STPI IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards, VC Felicitation, Assistive Tech Awards, Rural IT Quiz, Bio Quiz and Bio Posters.

An exclusive Fireside Chat, ‘Legend, Legacy & Leadership,’ featuring Shri N.R. Narayana Murthy, Founder of Infosys, in conversation with Shri Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha promising a deep dive into the legendary journey and leadership principles that have shaped the tech landscape. BTS 2023 will have another interesting Fireside Chat featuring Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India. In an insightful conversation, he will be joined by Ms. Jaya Jagadish, Country Head and Senior Vice President of Silicon Design Engineering at AMD India, offering a unique perspective on the intersection of government initiatives and cutting-edge technology in India.

Some of the Key Dignitaries and Speakers addressing the year’s BTS include Dr. R.A. Mashelkar, Former Director General Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR); Nobel Laureate & American Biologist Dr. H. Robert Horvitz; among others.

The ITE & Deeptech Track will have some interesting sessions like Opportunities for GCCs, AI, Technology for Sustainability, Future Mobility, Cybersecurity & Cyberwarfare, 5G adoption and future wireless technologies, Electronics & Semiconductors, Spacetech, Web 3.0, Animation, Gaming & VFX. The Biotech Track will have sessions focusing on areas like Biotechnology for a Fossil Carbon-free Future, Synthetic Biology, Sustainable Food & Agri-Systems, preventing tomorrow’s Illnesses and Keeping Epidemics at Bay, Investment in Biotech, Skill Development, Policy & Regulators, and the Future Forward. The Start-up Track will include sessions like Digital Public Goods, Idea to IPO, Emerging Tech, Fintech, Agritech 4.0, Bharat Opportunity, and Startup India. Large delegations from the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) Partner nations are expected to participate in the event. The GIA track in the Conference will have around 17 engaging sessions curated by the partner nations & regions, including Australia, Finland, Netherlands, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, United Kingdom, France, Israel, Poland, Austria, Germany and NRW, Japan, Switzerland, Lithuania and EU. Senator Franziska Giffey, Senate Department for Economic Affairs, Energy and Public Enterprises, Berlin; Dr. Stephan Keller, Mayor of Düsseldorf, Germany; Mr. Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economy, Job Creation and Trade, Ontario, Canada will be addressing the GIA Sessions. Further, ministerial-led delegations are to be announced in due course. Various Tech Nations will also showcase their tech prowess in the Exhibition, adding to the event’s vibrant international presence.

The third edition of the India-USA Tech Conclave holds significant importance within the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023, aiming to facilitate a meaningful dialogue between the two nations. This conclave will center on fostering future innovations, exchanging ideas, and establishing robust collaborations. The sessions will focus on key areas such as Commercial Space, e-Commerce, Supply Chain & Logistics, Healthtech, AVGC, and more. The Conclave will be inaugurated by the US Consul General Mr. Christopher Hodges, Mr. Alexander Slater, Managing Director, U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC), and Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Govt. of Karnataka on November 29, 2023, between 03.00 PM to 03.50 PM.

The highlight of this year’s Bengaluru Tech Summit is the Chandrayaan 3 ISRO-Industry Pavilion, symbolizing India’s significant presence in space exploration. The pavilion not only showcases ISRO’s remarkable achievements but also emphasizes the crucial contributions of SMEs, startups, and private industries in ensuring the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. For the first time, a 1:1 scale model of Chandrayaan 3 Lander will be on display. Also, in a specially erected geodesic dome, using AR/VR technology, an immersive experience is created to learn about lunar missions, space science, and technology behind Chandrayaan. Visitors can engage with simulations for a fun and enriching learning experience.

Green BTS– this year, the Bengaluru Tech Summit has taken a significant stride by committing to achieve Net Zero in the upcoming years. This ambitious goal involves integrating eco-conscious practices in procurement to minimize waste generation and establishing a Sustainability Advisory for various stakeholders. The focus on key pillars such as carbon, water, energy, waste, food, and experience underscores BTS’s commitment to sustainability—a pioneering initiative and the first-of-its-kind event in India.

BTS Exhibition– the tech marketplace will include Country Pavilions, IT & Biotech Majors, Unicorns, Start-Ups, R&D Labs, and Educational Institutes. Experience the prowess of India’s research and development with institutions like DRDO, ICMR, CDAC, BIRAC, IIAP, IIIT-B, and NRDC participating in this technological extravaganza. Rub shoulders with industry giants like Infosys, Bosch, Microsoft Startup, Cashfree, Builder AI, Biocon and many more, creating unprecedented opportunities for collaboration. A showcase from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, that displays their tech prowess and Expo Pavilions like STPI, ABLE, ELCIA, TiE Bangalore, i-BIOM, BBC, and Voice Consortium will offer the tech disruptions of their members and clusters. Startups will again be at the center stage showcasing the technologies that will deliver immersive experiences in diverse sectors like Healthtech, Edutech, Agritech, Mobility, e-Commerce, Rural Technologies, and more.

The summit promises over 75 sessions, 400+ speakers, 350+ startups, 600+ exhibitors, and 20,000+ business attendees—setting the stage for an unparalleled exploration of innovation and collaboration.

The dates for the next two editions were also announced- November 19-21 in both 2024 and 2025. The early announcement of these dates will encourage international tech organizations to plan their participation well in advance. This is a testament to Karnataka’s continued commitment to the growth of the sector while transcending national & international boundaries through collaborations.

