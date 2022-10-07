Shri Champak Raj Gurjar Elected as New President of TAIT for 2022-23

- Advertisement - -

Trade Association of India (TAIT), which is an India’s leading IT Association, has elected Mr.Champak Raj Gurjar of Maxtone Electronics Pvt. Ltd. as New TAIT President, where as Mr. Vijay Goel and Mr. Parag Shah were elected as Vice President and General Secretary for this prestigious and Leading Association of India. During recently concluded AGM,Fournew Directors got elected unopposed to the TAIT Board.

TAIT was founded in 1996 and since 25 years, have been consistently and tirelessly working to resolve all the challenges that is being faced by their members, including market discipline, Vendor’s problems and updating its members on new trends and Growth oriented measures.

TAIT Board for the Year 2022-23 is as Follows.

Sr.No. Director’s Name Designation Company Name 1 Mr. Champak Gurjar President Maxtone Electronics Pvt. Ltd. 2 Mr. Vijay Goel Vice President Miracle Tech Dist. Pvt. Ltd. 3 Mr. Parag Shah Gen. Secretary Futech Computers 4 Mr. Magan Gangani Treasurer Newtrack Computers Pvt Ltd 5 Mr. Viren Bavishi Director Sapphire Micro System 6 Mr. Rushabh Shah Director Graham information sys. P Ltd. 7 Mr. Hemant Gupta Director Twinkle systems and services 8 Mr. Vikram Mehta Director V R Infotech 9 Mr. Swetal Dani Director Megaman Infosys

IT Veteran Mr. Champak Raj Gurjar who is also founder president of FAIITA, Briefed the first board meeting about his priority as Business Growth of Members by collaborating with all likeminded Trade Bodies across India and overseas. TAIT Board has worked out programmes for this year.

Task master Mr. Parag Shah, Thanked TAIT Board on him being entrusted job of General Secretary. The Immediate Past President Mr. Viren Bavishi at the completion of his tenure as President expressed sense of satisfaction as he could do his bit for 3 consecutive years as Gen. Secretary and last year as president of TAIT. He expressed gratitude of TAIT Board and all the Members for unequivocal support for making every event and activity a great success by active participation.

