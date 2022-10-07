Friday, October 7, 2022
Shri Champak Raj Gurjar Elected as New President of TAIT for 2022-23

By NCN News Network
Trade Association of India (TAIT), which is an India’s leading IT Association, has elected Mr.Champak Raj Gurjar of Maxtone Electronics Pvt. Ltd. as New TAIT President, where as Mr. Vijay Goel and Mr. Parag Shah were elected as Vice President and General Secretary for this prestigious and Leading Association of India. During recently concluded AGM,Fournew Directors got elected unopposed to the TAIT Board.  

TAIT was founded in 1996 and since 25 years, have been consistently and tirelessly working to resolve all the challenges that is being faced by their members, including market discipline, Vendor’s problems and updating its members on new trends and Growth oriented measures.

TAIT Board for the Year 2022-23 is as Follows.

Sr.No.Director’s NameDesignationCompany Name
1Mr. Champak GurjarPresidentMaxtone Electronics Pvt. Ltd.
2Mr. Vijay GoelVice PresidentMiracle Tech Dist. Pvt. Ltd.
3Mr. Parag ShahGen. SecretaryFutech Computers
4Mr. Magan GanganiTreasurerNewtrack Computers Pvt Ltd
5Mr. Viren BavishiDirectorSapphire Micro System
6Mr. Rushabh ShahDirectorGraham information sys. P  Ltd.
7Mr. Hemant GuptaDirectorTwinkle systems and services
8Mr. Vikram MehtaDirectorV R Infotech
9Mr. Swetal DaniDirectorMegaman Infosys

IT Veteran Mr. Champak Raj Gurjar who is also founder president of FAIITA, Briefed the first board meeting about his priority as Business Growth of Members by collaborating with all likeminded Trade Bodies across India and overseas. TAIT Board has worked out programmes for this year.

Task master Mr. Parag Shah, Thanked TAIT Board on him being entrusted job of General Secretary. The Immediate Past President Mr. Viren Bavishi at the completion of his tenure as President expressed sense of satisfaction as he could do his bit for 3 consecutive years as Gen. Secretary and last year as president of TAIT. He expressed gratitude of TAIT Board and all the Members for unequivocal support for making every event and activity a great success by  active participation.

