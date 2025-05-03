Shivansh Heights Decodes Security Management with Hikvision Video Door Phone Solution – Case Study

- Advertisement -

Tucked in the middle of ‘City of Waterfalls’ Ranchi, the ‘Shivansh Heights’ is one of the most prestigious residential projects in the town. A luxurious landmark with an iconic architectural design stands out as a premium property. A project with luxuriously lined interiors within each of the 70 exclusive apartments and 5 duplex apartments. The core team of developers thoughtfully added the dimension of premium security to this heavenly abode.

The innovative apartment security solution was designed with the help of Hikvision’s solution team based on the wish list. The bespoke security solution turned out to be the perfect fit for residents; it offered total security while assuring 100% peace of mind. Here the builder decided to offer the residents Hikvision’s myriad solutions to ensure the security remains a priority. The smart and secured living experience at Shivansh Heights is an incredible experience.

Security Solution Brief

Shivansh Heights is a premium residential complex with 77 luxury flat distributed across beautiful premises. The security objective spelled out by the developers were quite comprehensive. They included enhanced security, streamlined visitor management, improved resident communication, and integrated advanced automation.

Decoding Challenges

Resident Communication – Lack of an efficient system for inter-flat communication and coordination with security staff.

Access Control – Ensuring secure yet convenient access for residents, staff, and visitors.

Video Security Integration – Need for real-time monitoring and seamless integration with the existing CCTV network.

Automation and Scalability – Developing a system that supports future expansion and smart automation features.

Solution Overview: Hikvision’s advanced Video Door Phone systems, integrated with automation and cloud connectivity, provided a comprehensive and scalable security solution. The management aimed to implement a cutting-edge security and communication solution that incorporates advanced technology, automation, and centralized management. Hikvision’s Video Door Phone products were selected to meet these objectives.

Key components included following:

Master Station- Centralized Control: Acts as the nerve center for managing door stations, indoor stations, and visitor logs. This system enables real-time monitoring of visitor calls. It allows security staff to grant or deny access remotely.

User-Friendly Interface: The 7-inch touchscreen offers an intuitive interface for quick and efficient operation. It enhances monitoring and security capabilities.

Video Intercom Kit – Resident-Focused Design: Each apartment is equipped with this kit, including an indoor and outdoor station. This system facilitates two-way communication and real-time visitor video verification. This allows remote unlocking via the Hik-Connect app. The Smart features include high-resolution video with night vision. It IP65-rated durability for outdoor stations.

Video Door Station Advanced Access Control: Positioned at the main entrance, it is the first line of defence with features like: – HD video for visitor identification, Access via RFID cards, The system has Weatherproof Design, which is reliable in all conditions with IP65-rated protection.

Key Benefits Delivered by the solution:

Enhanced Efficiency in Visitor Management- Visitors register at the outdoor station, with their details automatically logged. Security staff can use the master station to monitor visitor activities and manage access.

Improved Resident Communication-Residents can communicate directly with visitors and security personnel using indoor stations. This enables Inter-flat calling and messaging enable seamless communication among residents.

Advanced Access Control – Residents access the premises using RFID cards, PIN codes, or mobile apps. Unauthorized attempts trigger alerts for security intervention.

Integrated Video Security Solution – The system integrates with the complex’s CCTV cameras, allowing residents to view live feeds on their indoor stations. Security staff can monitor multiple areas from a single centralized interface.

Implementation Process

Requirement Analysis: A detailed survey identified key entry points, communication needs, and infrastructure gaps.

System Design: A tailored, scalable solution was designed to integrate all components and accommodate future expansion.

Installation: Installed Lobby stations at entrances. We equipped all apartments with Video Door Phone kits. The Centralized control set up with the master station.

Training and Support: Comprehensive training sessions ensured optimal usage for residents and security staff.

Results Achieved: Due tostrengthened security, the problem of unauthorized access was significantly reduced through robust access control and surveillance integration.

Swift Entry & Exit: Time efficiency was ensured due to automated visitor registration and remote access control minimized delays at entry points of the residential premises.

Smart Convenience: Enhanced resident experience and features like inter-flat communication and smart automation improved daily convenience.

Future-Ready Infrastructure Modular design and cloud connectivity ensure scalability for additional features or system expansion.

Key Features Highlight: Flat-to-Flat Communication – Residents can call or message each other directly using indoor stations, fostering community interaction. Useful for coordination within families or sharing important updates among neighbours.

Main Entrance Verification: Visitors register at the video door station, with details recorded and monitored by security staff.

Perimeter Surveillance: CCTV integration ensures comprehensive coverage around the complex.

Biometric Access: Residents and staff use advanced authentication methods like facial recognition.

Indoor Monitoring: Live camera feeds accessible via indoor stations allow residents to monitor entry points.

Emergency Alerts: – Panic buttons and tamper alarms trigger immediate responses from security teams. Enhanced Camera Integration – Indoor stations support, live viewing of connected CCTV cameras. Residents can switch between multiple camera feeds for a real-time overview of the premises. Security staff can access all camera feeds centrally via the Master Station, ensuring efficient monitoring.

Conclusion: The implementation of Hikvision’s Master Station, Lobby and Video Door Phone Kit, at Shivansh Heights has redefined residential security and convenience. The combination of advanced automation, cloud connectivity, and smart features ensures the system is future-ready and adaptable to evolving needs. By integrating robust security systems with seamless communication and smart home features, Shivansh Heights, sets a benchmark for modern, secure, and connected residential living experience.

Mr. Vineet Bagla, Director, Globe Solutions, (System Integrator)

On system integration process, Mr. Vineet Bagla, Director, Globe Solutions, (System Integrator), said, “Elevating Security Standards at Shivansh Heights As a system integrator entrusted with the implementation of advanced security solutions, the Shivansh Heights project was a prime opportunity to showcase the best of modern technology. Collaborating with Hikvision to integrate their cutting-edge Video Door Phone (VDP) systems allowed us to deliver a security and convenience solution that exceeded the expectations of both the builder and the residents. From the outset, our goal was clear: to create a robust and scalable security infrastructure that enhances safety while providing seamless user experiences. The Hikvision suite, featuring the master station, intercom kits, lobby stations, proved to be the ideal choice. These devices not only deliver superior functionality but also ensure compatibility with future technologies, making the system future-proof.”

He further added, “One of the key challenges was integrating a solution that catered to a diverse set of needs. Shivansh Heights, being a high-end residential complex, demanded features that were not just functional but also intuitive and user-friendly. The inter-flat communication capabilities of the VDP system brought residents closer together, fostering a sense of community. Meanwhile, the centralized control provided by the master station allowed the security staff to manage all entry points efficiently, ensuring quick responses to potential threats or visitor queries. Residents can now verify visitors in real time through the Hik-Connect app, using live video calls and remote access controls. This level of convenience and security has resonated strongly with the residents, many of whom have expressed their satisfaction with the system. The app’s integration with smart home devices further enhances its value, offering residents greater control over their environment. As a system integrator, one of the highlights of this project was the ease of deployment. Hikvision’s team provided exceptional support throughout the installation process, ensuring that every component was seamlessly integrated. The training sessions for residents and security staff were thorough, enabling them to adapt quickly to the new system. Additionally, the solution’s ability to integrate with CCTV infrastructure ensured a comprehensive security setup without unnecessary redundancies.”

Vineet Bagla said, “The cost-effectiveness of Hikvision’s integrated system has also been a significant advantage. By combining video door phone management,and surveillance into a single platform, we were able to optimize resources while delivering a high-value solution. This efficiency has not only benefited the builder but has also set a benchmark for similar projects. In conclusion, the Shivansh Heights project stands as a testament to the transformative power of innovative security solutions. Hikvision’s advanced VDP system has redefined residential security, offering unparalleled safety, convenience, and scalability. As a system integrator, it has been a privilege to contribute to this landmark project, ensuring that Shivansh Heights remains a beacon of modern, secure living.”

Mr. Sanjay Kumar Parashrampuria, Director, Parashrampuria Group

While elaborating the Shivansh Heights Security Solutions, Mr. Sanjay Kumar Parashrampuria, Director, Parashrampuria Group said, “Delivering security and luxury to the customers at Shivansh Heights was our key objective. My goal as a builder of landmark residential project ‘Shivansh Heights’, has always been to deliver not just homes, but secure and luxurious lifestyles. In today’s world, safety and technology play a critical role in enhancing residential experiences, and this is why we chose to collaborate with Hikvision for our security solutions. The integration of their cutting-edge Video Door Phone (VDP) system has transformed Shivansh Heights into a benchmark for smart and secure living. From the outset, our vision was clear: to create a community that seamlessly merges modern technology with comfort.”

He further added, “With Hikvision’s master station, intercom kits and lobby stations, we’ve achieved this vision. The system’s sophistication and user-friendly design have truly elevated the safety, convenience, and overall satisfaction of our residents. One of the most appreciated features by our residents is the seamless visitor management system. Residents can verify visitors through live video feeds and even approve or deny access remotely via the Hik-Connect app. This feature not only enhances security but also offers unmatched convenience, allowing residents to stay in control no matter where they are.”

Mr. Mayank Parashrampuria, Director-Operations, Parashrampuria Group said, “The ability to monitor CCTV cameras directly from their indoor units has also received widespread praise, giving residents a real sense of empowerment over their environment. Another innovative feature is the inter-flat communication capability. It fosters a sense of community by enabling residents to communicate with neighbours directly. This creates a collaborative, well-connected atmosphere within Shivansh Heights, which is a hallmark of modern residential living.”

He further added, “As a builder, I am particularly impressed with the scalability of Hikvision’s solutions. The system is designed to grow with our community’s needs, making it a future-ready investment. The seamless integration of VDP systems with other security solutions, such as CCTV and alarms, ensures comprehensive safety for our residents. Additionally, the biometric access and smart automation features position Shivansh Heights as a truly forward-thinking project.”

Mayank Parashrampuria said, “The implementation process was effortless, thanks to Hikvision’s professional team, who ensured smooth installation and provided extensive training for both staff and residents. This collaboration has not only strengthened the security of our community but also enhanced the reputation of Shivansh Heights as a premium residential address. Choosing Hikvision has been one of the most impactful decisions for Shivansh Heights, and we are proud to deliver a living experience that sets new standards for security and innovation.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

