Shimla IT Dealers Association to organize 1st ever IT Expo & Event-“MILAAP” on 5th August 2023

Shimla IT Dealers Association (SITDA) will be organizing the first ever IT dealer Event Cum Expo on 5th August in Shimla at Hotel East Bourne. The event will be inaugurated by the Chief Guest Principal Advisor IT (Cabinet Minister) to Chief Minister and Mr. Harish Janartha, the Honorable MLA, Shimla City.

The event is organized and will act like a great platform for networking and it’s the first time where SAITD (Shimla IT Dealers Association) has brought the members of IT companies on a single platform.

This event is an IT platform which is likely to showcase more than 20 brands,IT dealers, distributors, retailers, etc from Shimla and the nearby regions. The daylong event will have important brands like Canon, Avaya, Soperton, Western Digital, CP- Plus, Lapcare, TP-Link, BenQ, Norton, D Link, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Cadyce, Savex, Quick Heal, Fyber, Com Rack.

The event will be a day long and will start at 10 am with the inauguration followed by presentations from FAITA, SITDA& NCN on the various aspects of IT industry. The event would also entail presentations of OEMs by packed presentation sessions. we organizers include NCN Magazine and SITDA and the Core sponsor is Prama.

Mr. Bhupinder Singh Verma,President, SITDA

As per Mr. Bhupinder Singh Verma, President, SITDA says, “It is indeed very overwhelming for us to organize such an event of this stature, and it’s the very first time that we have organized this event. We are quite excited to hold this event and are quite hopeful that this kind of event will be helpful for IT industry and we plan to have more.”

Mr. Kuldeep Singh General Secretary, SITDA

Mr. Kuldeep Singh General Secretary, SITDA says, “We are very happy to declare that within a short span of time, we have been able to organize this event. We are hopeful that the event will be attended by more than 100 to 150 partners in Himachal Pradesh & Shimla. We thank our team members for their wholehearted support and hard work.”

