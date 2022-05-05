SHIELD Launches Engineering Hub in Bengaluru

- Advertisement -

SHIELD, the world’s leading risk intelligence company, officially announced its expansion into India, the fastest growing mobile market worldwide. The move follows successful partnerships with ShareChat, MOJ, and Carandbike, and marks the company’s continued focus on growing its network of clientele across India. SHIELD aims to continue its mission to help digital businesses globally secure their ecosystems and enhance user trust and safety.

Despite gaining exponential growth, fintech, mobility, gaming, and social apps have been plagued by mobile fraud attacks. These attacks range from infamous attacks like account takeovers, fake accounts, incentive abuse, and payment fraud to more complex threats such as in-game and user-merchant collusion. SHIELD’s risk intelligence solutions will help alleviate the fraud pain points local businesses have been constantly battling.

Powered by the latest artificial intelligence technology, SHIELD combines cutting-edge device fingerprinting with over a decade of domain expertise in the mobile industry to provide rapidly growing businesses with real-time risk intelligence. Its full-fledged solution suite will empower local businesses to stop fraud confidently, build trust with users, and grow risk-free.

Justin Lie, Founder and CEO at SHIELD

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Justin Lie, Founder and CEO at SHIELD, said, “Our fight against online fraud in India has only just begun. It’s an exciting time to be here—the country is undergoing massive digital transformation and is building an extremely vibrant innovation ecosystem. India is home to trailblazers in tech, and we’re thrilled to be part of their journey to continue disrupting the tech industry.”

“You can find some of the world’s finest technology and entrepreneurial talent here. Our plans to launch an office here is testament to India’s talented engineering workforce and strongly supports our growth strategy in India. The engineering hub will play a significant role in helping us stay ahead of the innovation curve,” added Mr. Deepak Kumar, VP of Engineering at SHIELD.

The facility is part of SHIELD’s plan to expand its engineering capabilities with a world-class team. It will house teams consisting of India’s brightest tech talent in machine learning, software development, research and development, and analytics. SHIELD is massively recruiting and intends to grow its current team in Bengaluru to 100 engineers in coming months.

