Sheeltron Digital Systems Leads with AI-Powered Solutions, Sustainability, and Advanced Enterprise Technology for a Smarter Future

Established in the year 1990 Bangalore headquartered Sheeltron Digital Systems Pvt Ltd has emerged as a leading IT solutions provider thanks to its partnership with global tech giants. With 300+ experts and 1500+ clients, Sheeltron delivers AI/ML, CSP, Fintech, Manufacturing, and Retail solutions, ensuring innovation and excellence.

In an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Rahul Parekh, Director, Sheeltron Digital Systems Pvt Ltd shares insights on Sheeltron’s innovations, AI-driven enterprise solutions, and its collaboration with Seagate for advanced data storage.

Can you introduce Sheeltron Digital Systems Pvt Ltd and its role in the industry?

Sheeltron Digital Systems Pvt Ltd is a 35-year-old organization and one of India’s leading system integrators. We cater to various clientele, including Communication Service Providers (CSPs), manufacturers, healthcare institutions, and more. We are here at Convergence India 2025 showcasing our solutions with Seagate as one of their key partners. Our primary focus is on displaying Corvault, one of Seagate’s top and leading products in enterprise storage solutions.

Could you elaborate on Corvault and its significance in data storage?

Corvault is an advanced storage solution equipped with Adapt technology and a self-healing feature called ADR. It supports up to 2.5 petabytes of data with 106 drives inside. Given that data is often termed the ‘new oil,’ we recognize the increasing volume of data being generated daily. Our collaboration with Seagate underscores our commitment to understanding and managing data efficiently, making it an integral part of today’s digital landscape.

How do you view the enterprise and storage business landscape in India?

The enterprise sector today is largely driven by AI. Everywhere we go, we hear about AI and its transformative potential. However, while AI is crucial, cybersecurity is equally important. Businesses need to focus on securing their data and ensuring its integrity. Enterprise technology is continuously evolving, and the demand for robust solutions will only grow as technology advances.

What kind of enterprise solutions does Sheeltron offer?

At Sheeltron, we provide end-to-end system integration solutions. From supplying a single cable in a data center to setting up entire racks and buildings full of servers, we cover a vast spectrum of enterprise IT needs. We have successfully built CSP infrastructures from scratch, offering comprehensive system integration. Additionally, our managed services team operates across India, covering almost every PIN code to ensure seamless service and support.

What are your thoughts on AI’s role in enterprise business? Do you see it as a challenge or an opportunity?

Many people fear that AI will replace jobs, but I believe that’s a misconception. AI should be seen as an enabler rather than a threat. When incorporated correctly, AI enhances efficiency and productivity. The key is to embrace AI and integrate it into workflows to improve operations rather than resist its adoption. AI is a game-changer in enterprise business, and its impact will only expand in the coming years.

Which segments within the enterprise business are you currently focusing on the most?

While storage remains a critical area for us, especially for archival purposes, security and surveillance are also significant. We have an extensive portfolio of storage solutions for surveillance applications, and Seagate plays a vital role in this segment. The demand for reliable, high-capacity storage in surveillance and security is growing, and we are committed to providing solutions that meet these needs.

What are Sheeltron’s future plans, and which new segments are you looking to explore?

Sustainability is a major focus for us. We have recently established a new plant dedicated to e-waste management and recycling. Our goal is to give back to the environment by promoting responsible disposal and recycling of electronic waste. Additionally, we are expanding our managed services business and investing in upskilling our engineers through daily training and development programs.

Furthermore, we are exploring the laptop segment to cater to customers who require affordable yet efficient computing solutions. This is a significant gap in the Indian market, and we aim to bridge it with cost-effective, high-performance devices.

Any final thoughts or message to the readers?

I would like to extend my gratitude to Convergence India for providing us with this platform to showcase our partnership with Seagate. Collaborations like these enable us to push the boundaries of innovation and technological advancement. Thank you for this opportunity to share our journey and vision.

