She Builds Security – Women Powering Secure भारत – Sparsh CCTV

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

By Sparsh CCTV | International Women’s Day 2026

Women bring a collaborative and holistic approach to technology development, helping bridge engineering, usability, and real-world application. This inclusive mindset strengthens how security systems are designed, tested, and deployed.

Technology created by diverse demographics, the solutions they create are beyond and cater to the needs of large sections of society. Security systems, AI models, and surveillance technologies are designed to address complex real-world challenges, and inclusive teams help ensure those challenges are understood from multiple perspectives.

In an industry responsible for safety and security, diversity is not simply a social goal; it is a design advantage.

At Sparsh CCTV, the belief is simple: Technology designed to protect everyone.

Women play vital roles across the organization, from leadership and research to manufacturing and business operations.

Sparsh Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer at Sparsh CCTV, highlights a reality often overlooked in the security and surveillance industry:

“Real progress will come when more women and young professionals are encouraged and supported to build careers in electronics, AI, and security technology.”

At Sparsh, inclusion is structural.

● 60% of the AI team comprises women professionals

● 45% of the manufacturing workforce is women

● The product team has been led by women for over 10 years Technology That Protects Everyone

Before a camera secures a city, before an AI system detects a threat, and before a surveillance network protects critical infrastructure, someone builds that technology.

Increasingly, that “someone” is a woman.

From intelligent surveillance systems to advanced electronics manufacturing, their role is becoming more visible and more essential.

As India positions itself as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and intelligent technology, expanding women’s participation in these sectors is not just about representation. It is critical for innovation, competitiveness, and long-term industry growth.

Women Contributing to the Next Generation of Security Technology

The security and surveillance industry is undergoing a major technological shift. Traditional CCTV systems are evolving into AI-powered intelligent infrastructure. Women engineers and technology professionals are contributing to this evolution across several critical areas, including:

AI video analytics and computer vision development

Electronics hardware design and system engineering

Cybersecurity architecture for surveillance networks

Manufacturing validation and quality testing

System architecture for smart infrastructure and city-scale deployments

These contributions directly influence how surveillance systems are designed, tested, and deployed in real-world environments, from transportation networks and public infrastructure to enterprise security and smart city ecosystems.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sparsh CCTV

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 123