Shaweta Berry Shatters Glass Ceilings – Appointed CEO of Mahanadaya Universal Consultancy

Mahanadaya Universal Consultancy Private Limited is proud to announce the promotion of Shaweta Berry to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). A dynamic leader with over 25 years of experience, Shaweta will be taking the helm of this forward-thinking company, known for its innovative approach to management consulting, business services, and go-to-market strategies.

Having previously served as Vice President at Mahanadaya, Shaweta’s leadership has been instrumental in driving the company’s success. Her promotion highlights the company’s commitment to shaping the future of industries through actionable, data-driven strategies that deliver both market relevance and measurable performance for clients across sectors such as Sports, IT, Technology, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Lifestyle, Retail, Digital Agencies, Publishing, Education, HR, Real Estate, and the Social Sector.

Shaweta Berry shared, “I am truly honoured to take on the role of CEO at Mahanadaya Universal Consultancy. Our journey has been one of innovation, collaboration, and transformation, and I am excited to lead the company in its next phase of growth. Together with our exceptional team, we will empower businesses across India to achieve their goals and stay ahead in today’s fast-paced digital world. Our mission is clear: to build future-ready solutions and drive sustainable success for our clients in India and abroad.”

Shaweta Berry is not just a distinguished marketer but a global thought leader. With her profound expertise in leveraging data analytics and digital tools, she has helped position Mahanadaya at the forefront of the consulting landscape. Shaweta is also recognized as an influential voice for women in technology and marketing communication.

An alumna of the prestigious IIM Calcutta and Grenoble Ecole de Management in France, Shaweta was honoured with the ‘GEM of the Year’ award in 2023 in Paris for her exceptional work as a brand ambassador. She holds a silver medal in MBA from IILM, Lodhi Road, and a Master’s degree from Delhi University, in addition to being a research scholar at Amity University.

Her career has spanned diverse roles in global organizations, including Tech Mahindra, Aeris Communications and NIIT Ltd, where she was integral in driving revenue, brand establishment, GTM, product launches, product and service portfolio management across multiple regions as well as Industry Academia connect. She has led initiatives that have shaped the tech and education sectors and has been a key mentor and advisor to entrepreneurs, academic institutions, and government bodies alike.

Shaweta’s notable achievements include:

Top 100 B2B Thought Leaders, Analysts & Influencers (APAC) – Feb 2025, Thinkers360

Top 50 Global Thought Leaders on Public Relations – (2025, 2024, 2023, 2022) Thinkers360

Businesswomen Emerging Entrepreneurs Award – Dec 2024, Delhi Management Association

Digital Marketing Leadership Award – August 2024, Top Rankers Management Club

Top 50 Global Thought Leaders in Marketing (2024, 2023, 2022, 2021), Thinkers360

‘GEM of Year’ Award – 2023 in Paris, for exceptional social networking skills and brand ambassadorship in India

Under her leadership, Mahanadaya is poised to build on its impressive track record of growth and success. Shaweta’s visionary outlook, combined with her commitment to driving impactful, sustainable change, will guide the company’s expansion as a global leader in consulting and business strategy.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Mahanadaya Universal

