Sharmilee Daru PR launches gaming division, ‘4WD Gaming’

Sharmilee Daru PR, known for its contribution in the gaming space, most notably with Nazara Technologies Ltd announced the launch of its new specialized gaming division, 4WD Gaming to address the growing demand in the Indian gaming ecosystem. It will exclusively focus on gaming PR and marketing services for Indian and international brands. 4WD Gaming will encompass all categories of gaming and extend its services to brands in the space of content, talent management, esports, gamified education, game development, publishing, fantasy sports, skill based and real money gaming, Web3 & blockchain among others.

Sharmilee Daru PR has been a pioneer and worked with multiple gaming brands over the years, assisting them in navigating the market and media space. With a proficient set of people running it, the new division will be solely dedicated to the rising gaming industry. Apart from Nazara Technologies Ltd., the team’s portfolio consists of various gaming brands and IPs including Nextwave Multimedia of World Cricket Championship fame, Evenbet Gaming, HalaPlay, Trinity Gaming India, Sportskeeda and Nordanvind Investment Ltd. among others.

4WD Gaming aims to successfully launch brands and strengthen their presence in the existing gaming market. It will strategically ground brands by offering both tactical and long term communication strategies along with solid execution aimed at desired perception. 4WD Gaming will look to impact the bottom line, while adding value to companies, products and services. The offerings will include public relations, marketing, content & copywriting, creators, digital gaming events and more.

Sharmilee Daru, Founder, 4WD Gaming

Given the exponential growth rate predicted at $5 billion by 2025* for the mobile gaming industry Sharmilee Daru, Founder, 4WD Gaming says, “It is thrilling to see so many innovative companies launching their new technology and gaming brands in the Indian gaming ecosystem. These companies are instrumental to the growth and mainstreaming of the industry and we at 4WD Gaming will help in the effective delivery of their brand ethos and consolidate their position in the rapidly growing ecosystem.”

Given the expected surge and potential opportunities the Indian industry holds, she further adds, “This seemed like the perfect time to launch the specialized division and we are excited to partner brands and deliver new experiences to fans and stakeholders, driving innovation in gaming communication.”

The founder, Sharmilee Daru has more than two decades of experience in the communication space. She has been instrumental in creating successful brands by providing guidance, training and strategic direction. From consulting with big names of the industry like RIL and HUL to emerging gaming startups, her experience as a communication advisor with a sharp eye for detail and strong domain knowledge has culminated into the inception of 4WD Gaming.

