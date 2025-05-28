Seven Schools in Goa Now Powered by Solar Energy, Thanks to NetApp and BharatCares

- Advertisement -

NetApp, the intelligent data infrastructure company, and BharatCares, inaugurated a solar energy project that will power seven government schools in Goa. The initiative is supported by the state government and was formally inaugurated by Dr. Pramod Sawant, the honourable chief minister, during a special event held at a beneficiary school in Bicholim.

Titled ‘Shine On – Embracing Solar Energy for Our Schools’, the project aims to reduce the operational cost burden on schools and promote environmental consciousness among students. It directly benefits over 3,000 students and staff, helping the schools save up to 75% in electricity costs annually, while reducing carbon emissions by approximately 95 metric tonnes and generating over 1.1 lakh units of clean energy each year.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to NetApp and BharatCares for supporting our vision for sustainable development. Through clean energy in schools, we are not only improving infrastructure but also progressing towards our mission of cleaner, greener, smarter Goa,” said Dr. Pramod Sawant, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa, in his address.

This initiative is part of NetApp’s larger commitment to corporate social responsibility and environmental sustainabilityand is aligned with India’s national renewable energy goal of reaching 500 GW capacity by 2030. It also highlights the importance of public-private partnerships in driving environmental and educational impact at the grassroots level.

“We believe technology can and should be a force for good and thus sustainability is a deeply rooted value at NetApp,” said Mr. Tapan Sharma, Country Director – Public Sector, NetApp India. “Through initiatives like this, we’re not only reducing our environmental impact but also investing in the education and well-being of the next generation. By enabling schools to become energy-efficient and resilient, we’re helping lay the foundation for a more sustainable future.”

A local school official also emphasized the value of this initiative, saying, “Electricity forms a significant part of operating costs for schools. With this solar installation, we can ensure uninterrupted classes, better lighting, and overall improvement in the learning environment for our students.”

NetApp is set to inaugurate a similar project in Assam in June. The company will continue to evaluate the need for such initiatives in the energy space and collaborate with its corporate social responsibility partners to help drive sustainable solutions.

