Servotech accelerates journey to EV Charger Market by appointing Deepak Kumar as Vice President

Servotech Power Systems Limited has announced the appointment of Deepak Kumar as its Vice President of EV charger vertical.

In this role at Servotech, Deepak Kumar will lead End to End Supply Chain & Operations for EV Charger Vertical. He will be closely working with Directors, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technical Officers for the smooth Product Development, Lean Processes, Mass Production and Distribution of EV Charger in both AC & DC Segment. With his appointment, Servotech intends to strengthen its leadership team.

Deepak has extensive experience of Two decades in the Automotive & Telecom sectors majorly with Honda Cars India Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and Tier 1 Automotive Suppliers. He is an avid Learner and keep on adding new skills like Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) and Certified Supply Chain Professional (CSCP®). In his last stint as DGM (SQA) he has strengthen Supply Chain by improving Product Quality with Strategic Suppliers and Quality Management Systems (QMS) at Leverage & Critical Suppliers. Previously at Honda Motors he has successfully delivered many improvement projects as Manager in Procurement & Supply Chain, he has successfully executed alternate sourcing, localization, development & delivery of Amaze, City and Jazz components and played pivoted role in smoothening domestic, Imports/Exports Inbound & Outbound Logistics with advance Risk Identification & meticulous Contingency Plan. During his initial phase of career, he utilized the opportunity to understand Tata’s model of “Centre of Excellence” and delivered improvements through implementing Kitting concept at Cowl Assembly shop and Productivity & Quality improvement at Frame Assembly shop with Line Balancing & Strengthening QMS. Over the years Deepak has demonstrated strong capabilities and a few of them are Supply chain design, planning & optimization, alternate sourcing, procurement, vendor & component development, VAVE, VSM, End to End Logistics, Lean manufacturing processes & Leadership.

Commenting on the announcement, Raman Bhatia, Founder & Managing Director, Servotech Power Systems said, “We are delighted to welcome Deepak to the Servotech team. Servotech will benefit immensely with his vision, expertise and SCM skills. We are sure that with his wealth of experience he will be able to help Servotech scale newer heights in the EV Industry”

Talking about his new role, Deepak Kumar, Vice President, EV Charger, Servotech Power Systems said, “No doubt Electric Vehicles are going to drive Automotive segment back to its past glory, as estimated by Grant Thornton Bharat and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry suggest India will need more than 4,00,000 charging stations for the 20 Lakh-plus electric vehicles that could be on its road by 2026, with this growth rate EV Charger is definitely having vast scope and potential in near future. Looking at the market dynamic of this segment and the pace with which disruptive technologies and multiple new entrants are knocking the door, we need to pull up our socks and endeavour to deliver On Time Quality Product with competitive pricing in a most sustainable way”

Servotech is focused on expanding its team to over 1000 full-time employees in the coming 9 months. Currently, the company has over 200 employees.

Recently, Servotech announced its foray into the EV market and initiated the manufacturing of smart tech-driven innovative EV chargers for installation at various EV charging stations across the country. The decision of embarking on this new journey is in line with its vision of developing solutions in accordance with the Government’s Make in India initiative and steering the nation towards a greener and sustainable future.