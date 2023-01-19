ServiceNow Announces Partner Program Transformation to Build Exponential Ecosystem Growth

- Advertisement - -

ServiceNow announced a major partner program transformation to further partner growth and customer success. The multi-year vision is designed to support the $500 billion market opportunity for the Now Platform and associated partner services with a redesign of the company’s partner program that includes a new Partner Development Fund among other incentives and benefits. The updated ServiceNow Partner Program was announced today at the Partner Kickoff event in Las Vegas.

ServiceNow’s expansive partner ecosystem is critical to helping joint customers realize the full value of the Now Platform. To help partners meet this demand, ServiceNow is investing in new initiatives to facilitate and expand partners’ expertise, differentiate their skills, and maximize their unique contributions.

“The vision for ServiceNow partners is that they should be treated as co-creators of value, and as co-pilots on our journey to becoming the platform for digital business,” said Erica Volini, senior vice president of alliances and channel ecosystem at ServiceNow. “Our reimagined Partner Program creates unbounded opportunity for partners to expand and collaborate with ServiceNow well beyond where we can go alone. We are investing in partner success, championing their expertise, and giving them flexibility to drive exponential value with our platform.”

Full details of the new ServiceNow Partner Program were announced today and include:

More flexibility to create value: ServiceNow is creating four new, distinct modules in which partners can choose to participate: Build , Consulting & Implementation , Resale , and Service Provider . Through these modules, partners will be able to better align with the unique roles and routes-to-market within the ServiceNow ecosystem.

ServiceNow is creating four new, distinct modules in which partners can choose to participate: , , , and . Through these modules, partners will be able to better align with the unique roles and routes-to-market within the ServiceNow ecosystem. New incentives to enable partner growth: ServiceNow is unveiling new partner incentives to maximize their investments and foster additional opportunities to demonstrate expertise and capabilities. All qualifying partners will now have access to a new Partner Development Fund, a co-funded investment program, as well as simplified discounts and rebates that will help to speed up growth and profitability.

ServiceNow is unveiling new partner incentives to maximize their investments and foster additional opportunities to demonstrate expertise and capabilities. All qualifying partners will now have access to a new Partner Development Fund, a co-funded investment program, as well as simplified discounts and rebates that will help to speed up growth and profitability. Transforming the partner experience: ServiceNow is rolling out an updated partner experience and benefits tied to different partner modules and the unique contributions partners bring to the ecosystem. Key experience enhancements include: an improved partner portal making it easier for partners to work directly with ServiceNow, and an improved “partner finder” enabling customers to find the right partner to best suit their business needs by region, industry, or domain expertise.

The new ServiceNow Partner Program will be available for all partners beginning March 6, 2023. The elements of the Partner Program were developed taking into account feedback from existing partners, who have already expressed their support for the transformation:

Bruce Hara, chief executive officer at Enable a Fujitsu company: “ServiceNow’s significant and ongoing investment in its partner program is paying off. The focus on simplification, capability building and transparency – key pillars for growth — is particularly promising. For us, this transformation of the partner program will position us to even better support our customers’ change agenda.”

Michael Lombardo, Chief Executive Officer at GlideFast Consulting: “GlideFast is thrilled about the exciting changes coming from the ServiceNow Partner Program. The program transformation provides greater support for us as partners to better serve our mutual customers together. We are confident that these changes will lead to even greater success for our customers and for ServiceNow as a whole.”

Michael Vadini, chief executive officer at InfoCenter: “The new Partner Program is another example of what makes ServiceNow such an innovative and powerful company and platform. ServiceNow is one of the rare SaaS companies that truly listens and responds to its ecosystem. Their vision for training and growing talent through RiseUp with ServiceNow and staying close and connected to customers through ServiceNow Impact are perfect examples of them responding to the voice of their partners. ServiceNow remains the gold standard for successfully collaborating with their partners and customers.”

Kevin Chung, chief executive officer at Integrated Knowledge Consulting (IKC): ServiceNow’s Partner Program is a powerful initiative that will drive innovation and growth in the ecosystem. It empowers partners to deliver exceptional value to customers, accelerating digital transformation so organisations can reduce costs, increase growth, and improve experiences. We are excited to be a part of this program and look forward to working closely with ServiceNow to support our customers adoption of the Now Platform across New Zealand and South Korea.

Kerry Kreighbaum, senior vice president, strategic alliances at NTT DATA: “NTT DATA views our partner ecosystem as absolutely essential to our business. Aligning with top partners allows us to couple the most innovative technologies in the market, with our IT services, to collectively drive and enable our clients’ digital transformation. ServiceNow’s new Partner Program will be an invaluable asset in helping NTT DATA to meet our clients’ needs and continuing to scale and optimize our ServiceNow practices. The program is streamlined, easy to understand, and puts their partners first. We are honored to be a part of this next phase of ServiceNow’s growth as we continue to fundamentally change how business is done, together.”

Max White, chief executive officer, APJ at ValueFlow: “We are very excited by the changes to the ServiceNow Partner Program. This simplified and streamlined program acknowledges our commitment and re-affirms our continued investment in scaling ServiceNow sales, service and support capabilities across the Asia Pacific region. The new program offers sales-led partners the opportunity to evolve their capabilities and drive and own new business within markets and Industries where they can clearly demonstrate domain expertise, while building long term customer relationships.”

As part of the program evolution, Erica Volini will succeed David Parsons, who has led the ServiceNow alliances and channel ecosystem organization since 2018. Under his leadership, Parsons established ServiceNow’s global partner ecosystem as a source of unique differentiation and competitive advantage. Parsons will now lead a new and strategic ecosystem ventures function focused on accelerating growth with partners in targeted markets. ServiceNow looks forward to providing more information about that initiative in the next quarter.

“It has been my honor and privilege to lead our alliances and channel ecosystem organization for the past four years,” said David Parsons, Sr. VP of ecosystem ventures at ServiceNow. “I am proud of everything we have accomplished together for our partners and joint customers and excited about our ongoing journey together. I want to thank Erica for her partnership and leadership. I know that she is the right leader, at the right time, to continue to build on a strong foundation of success and momentum.”

