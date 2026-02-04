Seqrite repeats perfect 18/18 score in latest AV-TEST enterprise security tests

- Advertisement -

Seqrite, the enterprise cybersecurity solutions arm of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., a global provider of cybersecurity solutions, has achieved a perfect score of 18 out of 18 in the latest evaluation by independent testing institute AV-TEST. The brand topped the rankings across protection, performance, and usability parameters for its endpoint security solution.

The certification cements Seqrite’s position among a select group of cybersecurity solutions providers worldwide to achieve full scores across all three categories. The assessment covers real-world malware and ransomware protection, system performance impact, and accuracy in minimising false alerts during everyday business use.

AV-TEST is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous global benchmarking authorities in cybersecurity, with its results closely tracked by enterprises, regulators and technology buyers worldwide. According to the test results, Seqrite’s solution demonstrated high detection rates against both widespread and zero-day threats, while maintaining low system resource usage and minimal performance degradation across enterprise workloads. It also recorded strong accuracy scores, indicating that Seqrite was able to correctly identify and block the malware while avoiding false positives that can disrupt day-to-day operations.

Dr. Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director, Quick Heal Technologies Limited

Dr. Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director, Quick Heal Technologies Limited said, “A perfect 18/18 score from AV-TEST is a strong validation of how our security performs in real enterprise conditions, where scale and complexity are the true test. In India alone, we recorded 265.52 million threat detections across more than 8 million endpoints in a year, or around 505 attacks every minute, highlighting the intensity modern platforms must handle. With around 34 million advanced and fileless attacks blocked using behaviour-based technologies, this recognition reflects the depth of our threat research and sustained investments in platform engineering, while giving enterprises confidence that their security remains resilient and efficient even as AI-driven attacks continue to rise.”

The results of an independent assessment by AV-TEST granting Seqrite a Top Product rating comes at a time when enterprises are reassessing their security posture amid increasingly sophisticated ransomware, supply-chain and identity-based attacks across hybrid environments. Seqrite brings together a patented AI/ML-powered technology stack and an integrated portfolio spanning endpoint security, EDR/XDR, Zero Trust Network Access, data privacy, mobility security and managed detection services, enabling organisations to secure their digital estate through a single, scalable platform. Looking ahead, the brand is sharpening its focus on predictive threat intelligence, deeper malware research, and cloud-native automation to help enterprises shift from reactive defence to proactive cyber resilience in an AI-driven threat landscape.

