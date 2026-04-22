Seqrite Flags Rising Cyber Risks as Indian Enterprises Face Growing Security Gaps in Digital Footprint

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Seqrite, the enterprise security arm of Quick Heal Technologies Limited, a global provider of cybersecurity solutions, has highlighted critical gaps in Indian enterprises’ cybersecurity maturity based on its India Cyber Threat Report 2026. Drawing insights from over 180 organizations, Seqrite’s annual Cybersecurity Maturity Survey assigned India’s cybersecurity posture an average maturity score of 6.3 out of 10, revealing persistent weaknesses that directly expand the attack surface in an environment where 265.52 million detections were recorded across more than 8 million endpoints in 2025, averaging 505 detections every minute.

The survey exposed foundational gaps across multiple domains. While 74.6% of organizations have implemented data classification frameworks, critical deficiencies persist in access provisioning workflows, secure data disposal practices, and least-privilege enforcement. Also, 27.6% lack any incident management process, leaving them unable to detect, contain, or recover from breaches effectively. Secure configuration remains a weak link, with many organizations operating End-of-Life (EOL/EOS) systems without mitigation. Patch management is inconsistent, with some prioritizing only critical updates while others have no structured process at all. These gaps compound when viewed against the broader threat landscape, where Trojans and infectors comprise nearly 70% of attacks and behavior-based detections blocked over 34 million advanced threats.

The expanding attack surface carries immediate regulatory consequences. India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 demands rigorous data governance – from classification and consent to breach notification and safeguards – with non-compliance penalties reaching ₹250 crore. Maturity gaps in data security and incident response directly undermine DPDP readiness, especially when exposed assets leak PII through misconfigurations or unpatched vulnerabilities. In this reality, advanced, DPDP-compliant security infrastructure, such as Seqrite Data Privacy, emerges as a non-negotiable. By automating data discovery, classification, and lifecycle protection across endpoints, clouds, and on-premises systems, Seqrite’s security solutions enforce DPDP-aligned controls like access provisioning, leakage prevention, and secure disposal.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Seqrite

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