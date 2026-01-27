Seqrite Establishes India’s Definitive Resource Page for DPDP Act Readiness

- Advertisement -

On the occasion of Data Privacy Day, Seqrite, the enterprise cybersecurity arm of Quick Heal Technologies Limited, a global cybersecurity solutions provider, has reaffirmed its role as a responsible cybersecurity stakeholder by launching a definitive DPDP Act resource page for Indian businesses.

The initiative reflects Seqrite’s belief that data privacy is no longer a legal checkbox, but a leadership responsibility central to digital trust and long-term business resilience. Seqrite has called on Indian organisations to view the DPDP Act not merely as a compliance mandate, but as a transformative framework that strengthens governance, accountability, and consumer confidence. The company remains committed to securing India’s digital future by enabling enterprises of all sizes including startups, SMEs, and large organisations to understand, operationalise, and align with the provisions of the DPDP Act.

Seqrite’s India Cyber Threat Report 2026 paints a stark picture of the complex threat landscape in India. Researchers at Seqrite Labs, India’s largest malware analysis facility, logged 265.52 million detections across 8 million endpoints (505 every minute), with Trojans and infectors dominating 70% amid AI-phishing and ransomware surges. Sectors like education, healthcare and manufacturing bore 47% of attacks. At the same time, Seqrite’s annual Cybersecurity Maturity Survey, drawing insights from over 180 organizations across industries, revealed that while 74.6% have implemented data classification frameworks, critical gaps persist in access provisioning workflows, secure data disposal practices and enforcement of least-privilege policies. 27.6% of surveyed organizations lacked an incident management process, while the cybersecurity maturity score stood at just 6.3 out of 10 on the maturity scale.

DPDP Act addresses many of these gaps by mandating governance discipline, consent management rigor and accountability frameworks. It empowers individuals to control their personal information while enabling secure digital innovation across banking, healthcare, e-commerce, and beyond. As India’s first comprehensive law governing digital personal data, from names and financial details to health records and online behavior, the DPDP Act demands that organizations process data lawfully, transparently and securely, with clear consent, purpose limitation and robust safeguards.

Seqrite enables businesses to achieve complete alignment with the provisions of the DPDP Act through its enterprise-grade security products. Offering automated discovery, classification, consent tracking, access controls and breach readiness, the company helps enterprises in critical sectors such as BFSI, healthcare and IT meet obligations while minimizing risks. Backed by telemetry from Seqrite Labs, and state-of-the-art services such as Seqrite Threat Intelligence and Seqrite Ransomware Recovery as a Service (RRaaS), it powers proactive defense in line with the growing demand for AI-driven resilience.

Building trust in a world where every app, transaction and service relies on personal details, the DPDP Act hands people the power to decide how their information is collected, used, shared and protected. Data Fiduciaries bear heavy responsibilities: clear privacy notices in English and 22 Indian languages with itemised data lists; unbreakable security; immediate breach reporting to the Data Protection Board and affected people; and grievance systems. Compared to GDPR’s detailed rules or CCPA’s sales focus, DPDP stays principles-based and consent-heavy for India’s scale. Heavy penalties of up to ₹250 crore for weak safeguards and unreported breaches or mishandling of children’s data ensure accountability.

Complying with the DPDP Act is a core business differentiator for enterprises operating in India. Early alignment with DPDP rules can help organisations increase customer trust by reducing breach risk, better data governance, and stronger regulatory readiness. Seqrite helps businesses achieve these goals by equipping them with clear insight into personal data across their systems, mitigating privacy-related vulnerabilities, and establishing verifiable proof of compliance as India’s regulatory environment for data protection advances and evolves.

