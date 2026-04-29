Seqrite Detects Increase in Fake Domains Targeting Ahmedabad Businesses, Signals Evolution of Phishing into Brand-Led Attacks

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Seqrite, the enterprise security arm of Quick Heal Technologies Limited, a global provider of cybersecurity solutions, has identified a growing pattern of domain-based impersonation attacks targeting businesses, customers, and vendor networks across the city. These attacks are not opportunistic. They are deliberate, calculated, and engineered to exploit the one vulnerability that remains hardest to defend; trust.

A fake domain attack does not break systems. Rather, it subverts trust. By registering domains that closely mirror legitimate business identities, often through minor visual deviations such as a single altered character or a subtle extension, attackers create a near-indistinguishable façade of authenticity. These domains are then operationalized across fraudulent emails, cloned payment interfaces, and spoofed vendor communications. To the end user, the interaction appears legitimate. By the time doubt surfaces, the compromise is already complete.

This approach is gaining traction because it is efficient and scalable. Unlike conventional cyberattacks that depend on exploiting system vulnerabilities, domain impersonation capitalizes on familiarity. It bypasses traditional security controls by embedding itself within communication channels that are already trusted and actively used.

As Ahmedabad continues to strengthen its position as a commercial and industrial hub, the density and interconnectedness of its business networks are expanding its attack surface. Fake domains are increasingly being deployed to replicate supplier ecosystems, payment workflows, and customer engagement channels, enabling adversaries to integrate themselves into legitimate business operations without triggering immediate detection.

Defending against such threats requires a shift from reactive cybersecurity to continuous digital risk visibility. Organizations must move beyond perimeter-centric models and actively monitor domain registrations, track brand impersonation attempts, and identify external threat vectors before they are weaponized. In an environment where threats originate outside organizational boundaries, visibility becomes the first line of defense.

The regulatory implications of these attacks are significant. Under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, organizations are mandated to safeguard personal data across their digital environments. A domain-based impersonation attack can lead to unauthorised data exposure, triggering compliance violations, financial penalties, and reputational damage.

In this context, solutions such as Seqrite Digital Risk Protection Service evolve from optional safeguards to operational imperatives. By enabling continuous monitoring of external digital assets, identifying fraudulent domains, and facilitating rapid takedown actions, organizations can reduce their exposure to impersonation-led threats. Complementing this, Seqrite Data Privacy enables enterprises to align with DPDP requirements through automated data discovery, classification, and governance across complex digital environments.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Seqrite

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