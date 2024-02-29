Seqrite appoints Samuel Sathyajith As Senior Vice President – Enterprise Sales

- Advertisement - -

Seqrite, a leading enterprise cybersecurity solutions provider, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Samuel Sathyajith as the Senior Vice President – Enterprise Sales.

With nearly three decades of experience in the IT industry, Samuel brings a wealth of expertise in scaling businesses, leading start-ups to prominence, and driving market innovation. Prior to joining Seqrite, Samuel served as the Head of India & SAARC at Cloudflare, where he played a pivotal role in steering the company to the forefront of the Network Security sector in the region.

His journey began in the Indian Air Force, where he served as a Commissioned Officer in the Aeronautical Engineering branch, laying the foundation for his exceptional leadership skills. Leveraging his Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Instrumentation Technology from Bangalore University, he has consistently demonstrated innovation and excellence in the IT sector.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Vishal Salvi, Chief Executive Officer of Quick Heal said, “We are delighted to welcome Samuel Sathyajith to our team. Given his extensive experience and proven track record, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in positioning Seqrite as a global leader in the enterprise cybersecurity space. His strategic vision and leadership are poised to significantly contribute to the ongoing success of our enterprise sales division, particularly in the Mid and Large Enterprise markets, guiding Seqrite into a future where it distinguishes itself not only for innovative solutions but also for significant collaborations and contributions to the industry.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mr. Samuel Sathyajith said, “Seqrite is more than a brand; it signifies a commitment to cybersecurity excellence. As India’s only end-to-end provider of CSMA-aligned solutions that are powered by insights from the country’s largest malware analysis facility – Seqrite Labs, we’re poised to set new industry benchmarks. I am honored to associate with a brand that has demonstrated consumer cybersecurity leadership over the past three decades, and now, our strategic aim is to position Seqrite as a global frontrunner in the enterprise space. Leading this passionate team is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the future of cybersecurity, particularly as we focus on steering Seqrite to new heights on a global scale.”

Highlighting the company’s collaboration with the U.S. Government on the NIST-NCCoE’s Data Classification project distinguishing itself as the only Indian company and its leadership within the SMB segment, Samuel reaffirms his commitment to contributing to a brand making a meaningful impact in the field of cybersecurity and establishing it as a leader in the Mid-market and Large Enterprise segments.

The current appointment reaffirms the company’s commitment to enriching its team with top-tier industry talent. Recently, Dr. Lalit Mohan has assumed the role of Chief Product Officer, while Mr. Ajit Zanjad has been appointed as the Vice President and Head of Delivery.

