Sennheiser Showcases TeamConnect Products at InfoComm India 2024

Sennheiser, a global leader in audio technology, recently showcased its TeamConnect product family at InfoComm India 2024, a premier professional audiovisual and integrated experience exhibition. Attendees had the opportunity to experience the full potential of the brand’s latest business solutions via interactive demo spaces and product displays.

Immersed in the Sennheiser Business Communication experience

800+ attendees at Sennheiser’sbooth explored the Sennheiser TeamConnect Family, an extensive range of unified communication solutions tailored for meeting rooms and lecture spaces of all sizes. ​ The TeamConnect Family includes the new TeamConnect Bar Solutions (TeamConnect Bar S and TeamConnect Bar M), the TeamConnect Ceiling Solutions (TeamConnect Ceiling Medium and TeamConnect Ceiling 2), the TruVoicelift and Intelligent Noise Control technologies and MobileConnect, an innovative, scalable, app-based accessibility solution. Sennheiser also showcased its wireless microphone systems, including the EW-DX EM 4 DANTE (Q1-9), EW-D, and SpeechLine Digital Wireless

Introducing the TC Bar S and TC Bar M

At the core of Sennheiser’s exhibit were the TC Bar solutions, advanced all-in-one conferencing devices designed for mid-sized meeting rooms and collaboration spaces. Visitors were treated with a hands-on experience in the dedicated TC Bar room to explore the device’s exceptional capabilities, powered by its six microphones, four speakers, and a 4K Ultra-HD camera that offers AI features like “Autoframing” and “Person Tiling”.

Trusted Sennheiser Audio Quality: TCC M & TCC 2

Sennheiser also presented its TeamConnect Ceiling Medium (TCC M) and TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC 2) microphones. The TCC M, equipped with intelligent beamforming technology, delivers flawless audio for conferences. Its single cable mode, multiple design and installation options make it an adaptable solution for any meeting space. Meanwhile, TCC 2, a sleek and sustainable solution, integrates seamlessly into meeting rooms by replacing a ceiling tile, offering cable-free tables and flexible furniture arrangements.

Continuing to Evolve: Sennheiser TruVoicelift & MobileConnect station

Attendees were also introduced to TruVoicelift and Intelligent Noise Control technologies. Sennheiser’s TruVoicelift algorithm has smart features such as Frequency Shifter and the Feedback Prevent Mute function to prevent the feedback. Visitors experienced the TruVoicelift room which showcased the TCC M and TCC 2 microphones, along with a live demo of Sennheiser’s mobile connect station.

The rising demand for high quality business communications solutions

Mr. Naveen Sridhara, Director of Sales, Business Communication, Sennheiser India.

“We were thrilled with the overwhelming response to our TeamConnect solutions at InfoComm India,” said Mr. Naveen Sridhara, Director of Sales, Business Communication, Sennheiser India. “The positive feedback highlights the growing demand for high-quality audio solutions that enhance collaboration and productivity in today’s hybrid work environments.”

With a focus on superior audio quality, user-friendly interfaces, and versatile solutions, Sennheiser’s TeamConnect family offers businesses a comprehensive toolkit for seamless and effective remote collaboration.

