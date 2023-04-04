SEMI University launched for Semiconductor Workforce Development with the support of ESSCI &ELCINA

- Advertisement - -

ELCINA have announced their supportSEMI – the global industry association for the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, in bringing its newly launched SEMI University™ online learning platform to India.

During the 12th Source India – Electronics Supply Chain Summit, ELCINA also released a white paper entitled “Developing India’s Semiconductor Workforce,” which provides industry inputs and certification checklists to facilitate the creation of a structured manufacturing skill program for the semiconductor sector.

SEMI University™ is a SEMI initiative and their training courses are being promoted in India with ELCINA – ESSCI in sync with the global launch. The new SEMI University™ platform has launched with more than 360 courses created for the industry, providing an easy-to-use online semiconductor training program for employees ranging from recently hired facility operators to experienced technicians, engineers and non-technical staff.

Dr. Ashwini Aggarwal, Chair of the Semiconductor Workforce Development Programme, ELCINA-ESSCI

“We are thrilled to join forces with SEMI – the global semiconductor manufacturing industry association – to support the launch of their SEMI University™ program in India that brings a wide range of curated Semiconductor training programs for students and professionals and enables them for the opportunities in the fast-expanding semiconductor sector,” said Dr. Ashwini Aggarwal, Chair of the Semiconductor Workforce Development Programme, ELCINA-ESSCI. “ELCINA is driving the manufacturing workforce development initiative in India thru its MOU partnerships with the Electronics Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI) and with associated academic institutes like NIELET, SCL & IITs.”

Amrit Manwani, Chairman, ESSCI and Past-President ELCINA

Congratulating the initiative, Amrit Manwani, Chairman, ESSCI and Past-President ELCINA stated “I am happy to note the initiative taken by ELCINA to set up a Special Interest Group for Work Force Development to cater to Semiconductor manufacturing growth in the country. ESSCI together with ELCINA will work to bring SEMI University courses which address skills for the semiconductor value chain. This will go a long way to build a self-reliant India in Semiconductors reducing its dependence on large-scale imports.ESSCI has been in the forefront of skilling the country’s youth in Electronics for over a decade. With support from industry stakeholders, NSDC, MEITY, and academia, I am confident that we will efficiently deliver SEMI courses and provide critical skill sets to the workforce.”

Dr. Abhilasha Gaur, COO, ESSCI

“With the projected growth of India’s Semiconductor sector, strong content is a requirement for Indian Workforce development,” shared Dr. Abhilasha Gaur, COO, ESSCI,“the rich content from SEMI enables ESSCI to take a leap forward in enabling India in this sector.”

SEMI University offers semiconductor courses on front-end and back-end manufacturing operations, principles of chip design and workplace safety. The platform also includes classes to help learners keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), MEMS and optoelectronics.

SEMI president and CEO Ajit Manocha

“The global semiconductor industry is expected to nearly double in annual revenue to $1 trillion around the end of the decade, and workforce development is a critical need to support this long-term growth,” said SEMI president and CEO Ajit Manocha. “We are pleased to collaborate with ELCINA to bring our new SEMI University online learning platform to support the expansion of the semiconductor industry in India. SEMI University will help industry newcomers contribute quickly and complement the industry’s efforts to aid employees of various levels in advancing their careers.”

Sanjay Agarwal, President, ELCINA & MD, Globe Capacitors Pvt. Ltd

Sanjay Agarwal, President, ELCINA & MD, Globe Capacitors Pvt. Ltd., “The launch of the SEMI University™Programs is a significant milestone for the Indian semiconductor industry. It will provide the country with a new generation of skilled professionals who will drive the growth of the industry and help India become a global leader in this field.”

Adding, Mr. Agarwal said, “As we are welcoming global anchor firms to set up manufacturing units, encourage domestic component manufacturing units and create an import credit system for manufacturers., we are looking to strengthen the talent pool in making India in its Amrit Kaal, world’s No.1 manufacturing hub soon.”

