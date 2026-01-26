Securus CCTV Strengthens Make in India Vision with Swatak Series, AI Innovation, and Nationwide Expansion

- Advertisement -

Securus CCTV India Pvt. Ltd. (formerly K.M. Electronic Cables Pvt. Ltd.) is a passionate team delivering trusted electronic security solutions nationwide, headquartered in Ahmedabad, and rapidly growing in India’s surveillance industry.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Rajesh Wadhwani, Sales Head, Securus CCTV, shares insights on Swatak Series, AI innovations, cybersecurity norms, service strength, and expansion plans.

Where is Securus based, and what makes it unique?

Securus is a proudly Make in India brand headquartered in Ahmedabad. We have our own factory and manufacturing unit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. What makes us different is that our products are developed and manufactured by keeping today’s strict cybersecurity norms in mind. In the current era, security is not only about hardware—it’s also about data protection, verified software, and safe deployment. That is exactly where Securus focuses.

What is Swatak Series, and what’s its concept?

We launched a new range called the Swatak Series, which is based on the Swadeshi technique. The full form and concept revolve around building technology that is locally designed and developed. In the Swatak Series, we are designing both hardware and software completely in-house, ensuring stronger control over quality, performance, and cybersecurity. This series represents our new vision and future roadmap.

How is cybersecurity integrated into your product development?

Cybersecurity is now a major pillar in product planning. Today, we design solutions keeping secure software architecture and verified distribution in mind. Even though our systems include advanced AI features, security remains non-negotiable. We are not just building surveillance products—we are building secure technology solutions that partners and customers can trust.

What AI benefits are Securus customers getting today?

AI has many benefits, and we are using it to make security smarter and more proactive. In Securus solutions, AI features include people counting, dashboards, face detection, vehicle detection, and much more. What’s special is that we’ve taken the initiative to introduce features like face detection, human detection, active deterrence, and vehicle detection even in basic cameras, which usually come in high-end projects. Our goal is to make AI available and affordable across segments.

What future AI features can we expect from Securus?

The future is very exciting. We are continuously upgrading our software capabilities. Going forward, customers will receive features like helmet detection, PPE detection, cloud-based monitoring, and complete integrated solutions. We are also working towards complete health monitoring and smarter system diagnostics through AI-driven software intelligence.

What is the key highlight of Swatak software?

The biggest beauty of Swatak is its secure and verified software distribution model. Our software is launched directly on the Microsoft Store, which means users don’t need risky EXE files or unverified installers. It is completely secure with verified publishers and verified signatures from Microsoft, ensuring trust, authenticity, and cyber protection for customers.

What service and warranty support does Securus offer?

We provide two years of warranty on our products. In the first year, we offer complete replacement—if the product comes to us, we provide a new one. In the second year, we provide a repair warranty. Our strong advantage is service speed—our turnaround time is 6 to 7 days, which helps partners maintain business continuity.

What is Securus’ market presence across India?

We have an all-India channel presence. Gujarat is our home ground, but we are active in MP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and many other regions. In South India, we have presence across AP, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Goa. Overall, we are operational in 10–12+ states, and expanding steadily.

What message would you like to share with your channel partners?

With the support of our partners, Securus has reached where it is today. We are thankful and we want them to continue supporting us in the future as well. We stand strongly behind our partners, and we want to grow together—with trust, innovation, and long-term success.

