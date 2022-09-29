Securonix Participates in Snowflake’s Data Cloud World Tour to Showcase Cybersecurity Offerings 

- Advertisement - -

Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM and XDR, announced that it participated in Snowflake’s Data Cloud World Tour in Mumbai & Bengaluru on the 21st & 28th of September respectively to showcase the latest capabilities of their integrated technology solution, aimed at helping joint customers get the most out of the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Securonix’s solution is Powered by Snowflake and enables customers to use Securonix analytics on top of the Snowflake Data Cloud to accelerate threat detection and response at cloud-scale. Building on the success of this joint solution with Snowflake, Securonix recently introduced a technology integration with Zscaler. This new cloud-to-cloud integration allows Securonix to query security event logs aggregated by Zscaler, which are stored in Snowflake for long-term retention and search. Joint customers have the ability to search this data on-demand from the Securonix Spotter UI for investigation and reporting needs. This new integration helps customers achieve advanced threat detection and response, without the cost and technical limitations of legacy SIEMs.

Nitin Agale, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Securonix.

“As enterprises move to the cloud, traditional SIEM solutions are unable to keep up with the scale and complexity of security data. With the Securonix platform, Powered by Snowflake, customers get a comprehensive view of all security logs that can be analyzed in one place, leading to faster detection and response to threats in the customer’s cloud environment,” said Nitin Agale, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Securonix. “Customers are seeing real business value and we are happy to join Snowflake at the Data Cloud World Tour to share how organizations have been using our shared platform to achieve complete visibility, actionable insights, better automation, and significant savings.”

Omer Singer, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy at Snowflake

“Partners like Securonix enable our customers to benefit from leading-edge cybersecurity capabilities and expert content directly on Snowflake’s scalable and cost-effective data platform,” said Omer Singer, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy at Snowflake. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with Securonix as more security teams join the Snowflake Data Cloud.”

Snowflake’s Data Cloud World Tour is making 19 stops around the globe, so organizations can learn about the latest innovations to the Data Cloud. The tour is all about exploring how organizations can use and collaborate with data in ways unimaginable just a few years ago. The Data Cloud World Tour is an opportunity to discover, learn, and experience how Snowflake’s Data Cloud can take organizations and careers to new frontiers.

