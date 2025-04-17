Securonix Appoints Ben Gibson as Chief Marketing Officer

- Advertisement -

Securonix, Inc., a five-time leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM and a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice in the ‘Voice of the Customer,’ announced the appointment of Mr. Ben Gibson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, Ben will spearhead the company’s global marketing strategy and execution, driving brand momentum and accelerating the next phase of growth as Securonix continues to solidify leadership in the future of cybersecurity.

Mr. Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Securonix

“We are excited to welcome Ben to the Securonix executive leadership team,” said Mr. Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Securonix. “Ben’s impressive track record in building market-leading brands, combined with his deep expertise in the B2B tech space, makes him an invaluable addition to our team. His leadership in marketing innovation, customer engagement, and growth strategy aligns perfectly with our vision to enable organizations to stay ahead of ever-evolving cyber threats.”

With more than three decades of experience, Ben has led high-impact marketing initiatives at some of the most recognized names in the tech industry. He previously held CMO roles at Nutanix, F5 Networks, Veritas, and Aruba Networks, and held senior leadership positions at Cisco, as well as a range of Silicon Valley startups and agencies. Known for transforming marketing organizations, launching breakthrough product campaigns, and scaling businesses through data-driven strategies, Ben also advises emerging startups and frequently contributes his insights as a speaker and thought leader on marketing and technology trends.

“I am thrilled to join Securonix at such an exciting juncture in its journey,” said Ben Gibson. “My top goal is creating meaningful, lasting experiences for our customers and prospects. If we do our job right, our customers will thrive through shared innovation, education and advocacy. We have the people and partnerships to make it happen, and I’m looking forward to supporting Kash and the team as we work to position Securonix as the de facto choice for organizations seeking AI-driven, cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.” Ben is passionate about giving back to his community. He currently serves as President and Board Member for a USA Water Polo Club. In addition, he leads as Head Coach of the Leland High School Swim Team and remains an active competitor, representing as a U.S. Masters swimmer in regional and national meets.

Ben’s appointment marks a significant milestone as Securonix continues its rapid global expansion and commitment to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions at scale.

Securonix continues to empower organizations of all sizes across various industries, including Fortune 1000 enterprises, financial institutions, and healthcare providers, with its AI-driven CyberOps capabilities to detect and mitigate cyber threats.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Securonix

