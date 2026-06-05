Security Vision Partnered with the Cyber Insights 2026 International Conference – Kaspersky

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Security Vision traditionally participated in the APAC Cyber ​​Insights international conference, organized by Kaspersky. The event, held on April 22 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, brought together over 100 in-person participants and nearly 1,000 online viewers. Among those in attendance were representatives from leading companies, including chief information security officers, leading technical specialists, and heads of data protection services from the industrial and financial sectors. The main topic of discussion was the transition from a reactive security model to proactive, risk-based SOC management, an advanced asset model, and the use of artificial intelligence for real-time analytics.

Leading Security Vision specialists delivered expert presentations during the online conference. Mr. Roman Dushkov, Director of International Development at Security Vision, discussed the implementation of object-oriented and risk-oriented approaches in security operations centers (SOCs) and vulnerability operation centers (VOCs). The speaker highlighted the problem of chaotic workflows among many departments, which focus on technical tasks without regard for the business context. The presentation covered best practices for monitoring specific assets and prioritizing threats based on their impact on business processes. Particular emphasis was placed on the synergy between these methodologies and automation tools, which optimizes team resources and improves incident handling efficiency.

Ms. Fatima Chankaeva, Head of International Sales at Security Vision, presented a solution to analyst overload through the implementation of SOAR technologies. In her presentation, she described a typical situation where security centers are faced with a huge flood of alerts from disparate tools, leading to employee burnout and increased response times. Fatima demonstrated how the Security Vision SOAR platform acts as a conductor, uniting various security tools into a unified ecosystem. The use of standardized playbooks automates routine operations and frees analysts to neutralize real threats. This approach reduces information noise and increases management’s trust in the security team.

Participation in the APAC Cyber Insights 2026 conference is an important part of Security Vision’s expansion strategy into the Southeast Asian markets. A presence at key industry venues allows the company to strengthen its position in the region, showcase its expertise to large businesses, and develop partnerships with cybersecurity market leaders.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kaspersky

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