Securing Tomorrow with Made-in-Bharat Innovations: CP PLUS is Set to Revolutionize the Future of Security & Surveillance in India

CP PLUS is the global leader in advanced security & surveillance solutions. CP PLUS offers an extensive portfolio HD DVR/NVR, HD CCTV camera, 4G & flood light camera, network CCTV camera, speed dome, home security Wi-Fi camera, surveillance software, video door phone, time & attendance, mobile DVR, anti-corrosion camera, monitors, 4G routers, thermal camera, body worn, PoE switch, cable, power supply, video door bell, door sensor, DVR rack, dash cam, baby monitors, interactive display, SD card and more. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Aditya Khemka, MD at CP PLUS, shares about their productline, USPs, marketing strategy, and future plans.

What are the latest tech trends in the Security & Surveillance sector in India?

From cutting-edge CCTV cameras to sophisticated AI-powered surveillance systems, the industry has been evolving rapidly to meet the growing demand for safety and security solutions. The advanced technologies and AI are revolutionizing the surveillance landscape by enabling intelligent video analytics, facial recognition, and behavior analysis. AI algorithms can sift through vast amounts of data in real time, identifying potential threats and enhancing situational awareness. High-resolution imaging technologies such as 4K and beyond offer greater detail and accuracy, improving the effectiveness of security systems. Moreover, cloud computing has emerged as a game-changer in the security industry, facilitating remote access, storage, and management of surveillance footage. Cloud-based solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, enabling seamless integration with the existing infrastructure.

The IoT-enabled devices are being increasingly deployed in the security systems to create interconnected networks of sensors, cameras, and other devices. IoT integration enhances automation, interoperability, and data-driven decision-making in surveillance operations. Imagine a world where your home knows you better than you know yourself. Where your security system anticipates threats before they even materialize, where your appliances intuitively adjust to your preferences, and where your environment adapts to your every need.

Please brief us about the latest launches of CP PLUS in the Security & Surveillance space and their technical merits.

Under our ‘Made-in-Bharat’ initiative at CP PLUS, we have introduced several innovative solutions that have been indigenized in India for the global market. Spearheading our efforts is the ViDu series, a range of advanced CCTV cameras designed, developed, and manufactured entirely in India. These cameras leverage cutting-edge technology and localized manufacturing processes to deliver superior performance and reliability. Our ViDu series exemplifies indigenous innovation, with every component meticulously crafted in India. From hardware and software to PCB design and manufacturing, CP PLUS ensures the highest standards of quality and localization. These cameras boast high-resolution imaging capabilities, capturing crystal-clear footage for enhanced surveillance. Moreover, the ViDu series integrates AI-powered analytics into its surveillance systems, enabling intelligent video analysis, facial recognition, and object detection. These AI-driven capabilities enhance situational awareness and enable proactive threat detection.

Now, expanding further to leverage the potential of cloud capabilities, we are offering more and more cloud-based solutions for remote access, storage, and management of surveillance footage. By leveraging the cloud, users can securely access and monitor their security systems from anywhere, at any time. As we embrace an interconnected future, we must ensure it’s built on a foundation of trust, ethics, and human well-being. As much as AI, IoT has huge potential to change the very dynamics of how we live and interact. At CP PLUS, we’re committed to responsible innovation. We prioritize data privacy, algorithmic fairness, and transparency in our solutions. We believe that security shouldn’t come at the cost of freedom, but rather should empower individuals and communities to thrive. Because, the impact of IoT extends far beyond the confines of our homes, the IoT is revolutionizing industries, reshaping cities, and redefining the way we interact with the world around us.

What role AI is going to play in the Security & Surveillance space?

Definitely, AI is poised to play a transformative role in the security & surveillance space, driving innovation and efficiency across various applications. AI-powered video analytics enable automated monitoring, detection, and analysis of video feeds in real-time. Among the many capabilities of AI, these analytics can detect anomalies, identify suspicious behavior, and trigger alerts for timely intervention. AI-based facial recognition systems can accurately identify individuals from video footage, enabling enhanced security and access control. Facial recognition technology has a multitude of applications in every vertical ranging from law enforcement to border security to commercial settings, enhancing businesses and lives. AI algorithms can analyze human behavior patterns and detect deviations from normal activity. By monitoring behavioral cues, such as gestures, movements, and interactions, AI systems can identify potential threats and mitigate risks proactively. Additionally, with predictive analytics, AI can leverage historical data to forecast security trends, anticipate risks, and optimize resource allocation.

How did CP PLUS fare in FY2023-24? What challenges do you face in the market and how do you overcome them?

In FY2023-24, we demonstrated the advantage of strong performance and resilience amidst the evolving market dynamics. Despite facing challenges such as intense competition, technological disruptions, and even unforeseen events, CP PLUS continued to innovate and expand its ever-growing market presence. Undoubtedly, the security &surveillance market is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. To differentiate ourselves from the pack, we focus on innovation, quality, and customer-centricity, leveraging our ‘Made-in-Bharat’ initiative to create unique indigenized value propositions. At CP PLUS, we recognize that staying abreast of emerging trends such as AI, IoT, and cloud computing is essential to maintaining competitiveness and relevance in the market. Nonetheless, as surveillance systems become more interconnected and digitized, cybersecurity threats loom large. CP PLUS prioritizes cybersecurity measures, implementing robust encryption, authentication, and monitoring mechanisms to safeguard its products and customers’ data. To overcome these challenges, CP PLUS adopts a proactive approach, investing in R&D, talent development, and strategic partnerships. By staying agile and responsive to market dynamics, we are well-positioned for sustained growth and success.

How your Make in Bharat program is going on and what are your future plans in this regard?

CP PLUS’ ‘Made-in-Bharat’ initiative underscores our commitment to promoting self-reliance, innovation, and manufacturing excellence in India. With the world’s largest manufacturing facility for surveillance products and a capacity exceeding 3 million units per month, CP PLUS is poised to address both domestic and global security demands. Looking ahead, CP PLUS plans to further expand its manufacturing capabilities, invest in R&D, and launch innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the market. By leveraging indigenous innovation, strategic partnerships, and customer-centricity, we aim to consolidate our leadership position in the security and surveillance industry while contributing to India’s economic growth and technological advancements manifold.

