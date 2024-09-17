SecurEyes’ prestigious Cyber Security Certification Program (11th Batch) to Commence on 23rd September, 2024

- Advertisement -

The cybersecurity landscape in India is growing increasingly dangerous. In 2023, India was one of the top three nations with the highest number of risk events, behind the United States and Brazil.

If the complexities of cybersecurity and the challenges faced by governments, corporations, and individuals in this digital age fascinate you, keep reading!

With cybercrimes escalating, the need for cybersecurity professionals has reached unprecedented levels. According to research from the International Information System Security Certification Consortium, there is a global shortage of nearly 3 million cybersecurity experts.

To help bridge this gap, SecurEyes, a distinguished Bangalore-based cybersecurity firm, is excited to announce the launch of its 12th batch for the CyberSecurity Certification Program. This intensive 3-month online course will begin on 23, September 2024.

Designed to provide participants with cutting-edge skills and knowledge, the program includes live sessions led by certified cybersecurity professionals who are actively involved in global projects. Students will have 24/7 access to online labs and extensive study materials that cover essential topics such as Information Security, Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Application Security, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Security Operations, and Incident Management.

Course Highlights 3-month (450 hours) – 4 hours daily, online course, starting 23 September 2024 Programme curated and delivered by certified top-class professionalsModules incorporate latest topics and real-life challenges, combined in theory and lab sessionsWeekly 1-on-1 doubt clearing sessions90% placement record in the last 11 batchesNo Age Bar; Graduates or those in final year can applyFee: Rs 1 lakh + GSTEarly Bird Discount on fees: 20% off for candidates making a one-time payment

In the vast expanse of today’s USD 11.5 trillion digital economy, cybercrime remains a significant threat. Cybersecurity professionals are the guardians of this digital world, working tirelessly to prevent its collapse. Join the ranks of these defenders by enrolling in SecurEyes’ CyberSecurity Certification Program.

