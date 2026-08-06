SecurEyes Announces Admissions for the 15th Batch of its Cybersecurity Certification Program (CSCP)

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SecurEyes, a leading cybersecurity consulting company, is pleased to announce admissions for the 15th Batch of its Cybersecurity Certification Program (CSCP), scheduled to commence on 7th September 2026.

The Cybersecurity Certification Program (CSCP) is a comprehensive 3-month online training program designed to equip graduates and early-career professionals with practical cybersecurity skills through expert-led instruction, hands-on labs, and real-world learning experiences. Since its inception in 2018, CSCP has successfully trained multiple batches of aspiring cybersecurity professionals, helping them build rewarding careers in the cybersecurity industry.

The program is delivered by experienced cybersecurity consultants from SecurEyes who bring real-world expertise from consulting engagements across banking, government, critical infrastructure, and enterprise sectors. Participants gain practical exposure to modern cybersecurity tools, methodologies, and industry best practices through guided learning and immersive laboratory sessions.

Program Highlights

3-Month Online Instructor-Led Program (450+ Hours)

6 Hours of Live Training (Monday to Friday)

24×7 Hands-on Virtual Lab Access

Curriculum covering: Cybersecurity Fundamentals Ethical Hacking & Offensive Security Web & Network Security Application & Infrastructure Security OSINT & Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)

Real-world projects and practical assignments

Resume Building and Mock Interview Sessions

Soft Skills & Corporate Readiness Training

Delivered by Experienced Cybersecurity Professionals from SecurEyes

Performance-Based Placement Opportunity

Candidates who successfully complete the program and meet the required performance criteria will be eligible for placement opportunities as Cybersecurity Consultant Trainees.

Placement eligibility includes:

Minimum 70% score in all course assessments

score in all course assessments Successful completion of the Technical Interview

Successful completion of the Group Discussion (GD)

Consistent professional conduct throughout the program

Selected candidates can expect an annual CTC ranging from ₹3.5 LPA to ₹4.1 LPA.

Applications are now open for graduates and final-year students in any disciplines, as well as early-career professionals looking to transition into cybersecurity.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / SecurEyes

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